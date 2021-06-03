Energy Prices Push OECD Inflation To 3.3% In April 2021, The Highest Rate Since October 2008

Annual inflation in the OECD area increased to 3.3% in April 2021, compared with 2.4% in March. Annual energy prices rose sharply by 16.3% in April, the highest rate since September 2008, compared with 7.4% in March. Nevertheless, food price inflation slowed to 1.6%, compared with 2.7% in March. Developments in energy and food prices are largely related to base year effects and to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy also increased significantly to 2.4% in April, compared with 1.8% in March, but varied widely across countries.

See the full release.

See the tables and charts in Excel.

© Scoop Media

