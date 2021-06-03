Moonstake's CEO, Lawrence Lin And Senior Advisor, Shogo Ishida Interviewed By Staking Rewards On Staking And DeFi

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake's CEO Lawrence Lin and Senior Advisor Shogo Ishida sat down with Staking Rewards for a special interview on staking, DeFi, and the Moonstake ecosystem.

Moonstake is a global staking platform that allows users to earn passive income from their idle investments with just a few simple clicks. Moonstake's current lineup of supported PoS coins includes Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs and most recently, IOST. Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active and safe environment for crypto asset holders. Today, our total staking assets have reached $1 billion and our ecosystem is trusted by leading blockchain companies as business partners, and crypto users from all over the world. Such remarkable achievements have allowed us to grow rapidly and now become one of the top 10 staking providers in the world.

Meanwhile, Staking Rewards is the first and most reliable source for Staking and yield-bearing assets data, with Proof-of-Stake Protocols being the core focus. Additionally, their platform covers Masternode Coins, Dividend Tokens and Lending Protocols.

In this interview, Moonstake discusses with Staking Rewards our project's vision, alpha, and investment case, as well as providing our examination and insights on the general market. The interview is available here.

https://tinyurl.com/2wmde8f5

Interview highlights:

- About our vision: Currently, Moonstake is focused on improving the user experience and innovating wallet technology, one of Moonstake's strengths. We're breaking down the barriers between cryptocurrencies and ordinary wallets, making it easier for people to connect to their digital assets and DeFi. With technology and UX innovation, we aim to create a world where traditional asset management and cryptocurrency asset management are accessible at the same level.

- About our strategy: We value community feedback (especially local) and differentiate ourselves from leading global products by selecting the most in-demand coins in local markets and providing locally optimized customer support. We have been largely successful in the major Asian markets for cryptocurrencies and are now preparing to increase our presence in the neighboring markets (e.g. Southeast Asia).

- About our partners: We always keep a close relationship with our partners as we believe that there is always value to be found from leveraging our expertises. As partners, we enhance their network's ecosystem by being a technology partner, helping both projects to scale together while improving global access to blockchain services.

- About our focus for the general market: Right now, Moonstake is focusing on the UX and simplifying the abstraction of the technology, as we believe it is one of the biggest barriers of entry for crypto. By making the user experience of crypto easily accessible, we believe that we can get more and more people to give digital assets a shot and eventually, use it everyday.

- About our alpha: We believe Cardano has the most future-proof token economics, Polkadot has proven to have the most "product-market-fit", and Aavegotchi to have the most sophisticated staking mechanism and use case among non-Layer 1 PoS networks.

- About our next developments: We're working to integrate staking of LISK and other coins into Moonstake Wallet next.

The interest and demand for staking, DeFi, and digital asset investment as a whole are now at an all-time high in history thanks to the incredible progress and achievements the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets have accomplished in recent years. Moonstake will continue to strategically expand our lineup of wallet staking features as well as ecosystem services to meet the demands of investors. With our entrance into the DeFi market together with the newly launched Muse.Finance, Moonstake will be bringing even more value to users and businesses in the coming years. Please look forward to it and as always, thank you for supporting us.

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to become Asia's largest staking pool network by providing crypto asset holders with an active and appealing environment. We are focusing on partnerships to build good relationships with major platform providers. In addition to core blockchains such as Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to promote staking, and Binarystar, Japan's largest blockchain hub, we are affiliated with Singapore-listed company OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO) and others. Moonstake's innovative activities are supported by industry-renowned advisors such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Staking Rewards

Staking Rewards is a platform of open-concourse, that provides data and guidance to minimize the risk when investing in the countless opportunities to earn passive income with cryptocurrencies. The team is curating knowledge and data to build a healthy staking and defi ecosystem. Staking Rewards is committed to lowering the access barrier to staking opportunities by presenting, comparing and benchmarking all the (Staking) Providers, who are dedicated to providing infrastructure, security, expertise and sometimes even custody or insurance for the staking assets.

https://www.stakingrewards.com/

© Scoop Media

