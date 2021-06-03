Avantor Acquires RIM Bio; Expands Bioproduction Footprint Into China

- Changzhou, China operations become Avantor's first single-use production facility in AMEA region; doubles Avantor's global single-use cleanroom space

- Adds proprietary technologies to Avantor's bioprocessing manufacturing capabilities to meet growing global demand for single-use solutions

RADNOR, Pa. and SHANGHAI, June 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced today that it has acquired RIM Bio, a leading China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing applications.

RIM Bio's Changzhou, China facility is Avantor's first single-use production plant in the AMEA region, building on the company's existing global single-use manufacturing network in the Americas and Europe and greatly increasing capacity to meet growing global demand in bioprocessing. Avantor will leverage RIM Bio's proprietary technologies and best-in-class lead times to provide single-use customers with a differentiated offering.

Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President, Biopharma Production at Avantor, said, "Adding RIM Bio enables Avantor to better serve our customers by expanding our single-use manufacturing, distribution, and cleanroom capabilities to the AMEA region. RIM serves as an anchor for us to build our presence in this key region, as we better position Avantor to capture long-term opportunities in the growing, global Bioproduction space."

Established in 2009, RIM Bio provides a complete range of single-use 2D bags, 3D bags, tank liners, bag assemblies and multi-bag manifolds used in the manufacturing of biologics including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and recombinant proteins.

This acquisition marks another major investment in China. In December 2019, the company opened its Shanghai Innovation & Customer Support center, a dedicated bioprocessing facility focused on research, application development and process optimization solutions for biopharma companies across AMEA.

About Avantor

Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our announced transaction with Ritter as well as our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions; they are not guarantees of performance. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could contribute to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the factors described in "Risk Factors" in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available in the "Investors" section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com, under the heading "SEC Filings," and in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents Avantor files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.

© Scoop Media

