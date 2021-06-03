World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “I’ve Killed Lots Of Arabs In My Life And There’s No Problem With That”

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

The just-announced formation of a new government in Israel is not a cause for celebration. For those who might think new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett must be an improvement after 12 years of appalling racism from Benjamin Netanyahu – think again!

Netanyahu was infamous for statements of race-hatred such as:

· “The way to deal with Palestinians is to beat them up. Not once but repeatedly, beat them up so it hurts so badly, until its unbearable”

  • “Palestinians are an existential threat to Israel”
  • “Israeli is not a state for all its citizens” (ie he’s right – it’s an apartheid state – Palestinians are second-class citizens)

(If anyone isn’t sure just how racist these statements are – replace the word “Palestinians” with the word “Jews” and read them again!)

Bennett is from Yamina, a party to the right of Netanyahu, and like Netanyahu he is a fully matured racist, he does not support even a two-state solution for Palestinians and his political party sees Palestinians – all Palestinians – as the enemy.

Bennett is on record as advocating the murder of Palestinians taken prisoner. The former Israeli Defence Force officer says: “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life and there’s no problem with that”

The number two on Yamina’s party list, Ayelet Shaked, has called for genocide of Palestinians. She posted on Facebook saying “the entire Palestinian people is the enemy” and justifies its destruction, “including its elderly and its women, its cities and its villages, its property and its infrastructure.” She calls for the slaughter of Palestinian mothers who give birth to “little snakes.”

A day after Shaked’s facebook post, Palestinian teenager Muhammad Abu Khudair was kidnapped and burned alive by six Israeli Jewish youths.

So you understand just how awful this woman is - here is a recent Ayelet Shaked election campaign video. It is not a spoof – it’s her actual election video.

In any self-respecting country Bennett and Shaked would be in prison for inciting race hatred and violence against Palestinians – but no – they are leading the new government.

Bennett’s election should signal to our government that Palestinians will never gain human rights without serious accountabilities (sanctions) put in place against Israel after 73 years of racism, apartheid and unbridled brutality against Palestinians.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: Ministers Launch New Initiative For Safe International Travel

OECD Ministers have endorsed a new initiative to promote safe international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic at the OECD’s annual Ministerial meeting in Paris... More>>


UNFCCC: Progress Urged As May-June Climate Change Conference Opens In Preparation For COP26

Against the backdrop of a new international warning that the world is dangerously close to exceeding the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise at 1.5C, governments today began three weeks... More>>

APEC: Economic Growth In The APEC Region Better Than Expected; Uncertainty Remains

New economic data from across the APEC region shows a softer economic contraction of 1.9 percent in 2020, with continued fiscal measures leading to a rise in government consumption and improved investment and household consumption... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 