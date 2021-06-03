World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Invasive Pest Spread Another Fallout From Climate Change, UN-backed Study Finds

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: UN News

Climate change is making pests which ravage important agricultural crops even more destructive, heightening threats to global food security and the environment, a UN-backed study published on Wednesday has found.

The scientific review looks at 15 plant pests that have spread or may spread due to climate change. Risks are increasing, the authors warn, with a single, unusually warm winter capable of providing conditions suitable for insect infestations.

“The key findings of this review should alert all of us on how climate change may affect how infectious, distributed and severe pests can become around the world,” said Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), speaking at the launch.

"The review clearly shows that the impact of climate change is one of the greatest challenges the plant health community is facing,” he added.

Billions lost annually

The study was prepared by Professor Maria Lodovica at the University of Turin in Italy, along with 10 co-authors from across the globe, under the auspices of the Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention, which FAO hosts.

Some 40 per cent of global crop production is currently lost to pests, the UN agency said, and plant diseases rob the global economy of more than $220 billion annually. Invasive pests cost countries at least $70 billion, and they are also one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss.

Species such as fall armyworm, which feeds on crops that include maize, sorghum and millet, have already spread due to warmer climate. Others, such as desert locusts, which are the world’s most destructive migratory pests, are expected to change their migratory routes and geographical distribution.

Movements like these threaten food security as a whole, the report said, and small holder farmers, as well as people in countries where food security is an issue, are among those especially at risk.

Preserving plant health

The report is among the key initiatives of the International Year of Plant Health, which concludes this month.

"Preserving plant health is fundamental to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”, said Mr Qu, the FAO Director-General. “Sustaining plant health is an integral part of our work towards more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.”

The authors have outlined several recommendations to mitigate the impact of climate change, starting with stepping up international cooperation, as effective management of plant pests in one country affects success in others.

As half of all emerging plant diseases are spread through travel and trade, improved measures to limit transmission, while adjustments to plant protection policies are also critical.

They also stressed the need for more research, and more investments in strengthening national systems and structures related to plant health.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Energy Prices Push OECD Inflation To 3.3% In April 2021, The Highest Rate Since October 2008

Annual inflation in the OECD area increased to 3.3% in April 2021, compared with 2.4% in March. Annual energy prices rose sharply by 16.3% in April, the highest rate since September 2008, compared with 7.4% in March... More>>




OECD: Ministers Launch New Initiative For Safe International Travel

OECD Ministers have endorsed a new initiative to promote safe international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic at the OECD’s annual Ministerial meeting in Paris... More>>



UNFCCC: Progress Urged As May-June Climate Change Conference Opens In Preparation For COP26

Against the backdrop of a new international warning that the world is dangerously close to exceeding the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise at 1.5C, governments today began three weeks... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 