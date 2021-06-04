Stephen Crystal Announces Addition Of Randall Sayre To SCCG Management Team/Leadership Team

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal of SCCG Management announced the addition of Randall Sayre, Retired Brigadier General and former member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, to its leadership team.

Said Crystal, "We are extremely proud and pleased to make this announcement today. Randy Sayre brings a lifetime of experience and leadership to our team. We strong believe his depth of expertise, inside and outside the gaming industry, will add tremendous value to the contribution of efforts on behalf of our clients and partners."

Before joining the SCCG Management leadership team, Sayre was appointed to the Gaming Control Board after serving in staff positions with the Board since October 1981. As a Board Member, he managed the day-to-day operations of the Enforcement Division and was named "Regulator of the Year" by the International Masters of Gaming Law.

Mr. Sayre served 5.5 years on the active duty in the U.S. Army and retired in June 2006 from the Nevada National Guard as Commander, Army Guard, at the rank of Brigadier General. In this capacity, he oversaw unit operations consisting of approximately 2200 soldiers.

Mr. Sayre graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice in 1975 and obtained his Master's Degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University, San Francisco in 1980. Additionally, Sayre graduated in 1997 from the prestigious U.S. Army War College, reserved for senior-level military and civilian government executives.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

© Scoop Media

