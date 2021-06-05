World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

'Toyota 80th Anniversary' Phishing Scam in Fiji

Saturday, 5 June 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Consumer Council of Fiji

Consumers are being warned not to participate in lotteries and surveys from unsolicited and unofficial individuals and phoney companies when using social media and other online platforms. The warning comes after a new online phishing scam is being widely circulated on social media such as Facebook and Messenger which is alluring consumers to participate in a questionnaire survey in order to get into a draw to win a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

The link which is currently being circulated among Fijians states “Congratulations! Toyota 80th Anniversary Celebration! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get a Toyota Corolla.” The link urges consumers to answer a quick questionnaire after which it captures the user’s IP address. The page also displays fake comments which are prominently positive. Some of the comments include: “I thought it was a joke, but it arrived this morning!” and “I participated, I won and I received after 5 days. Thank you so much guys!”

The Council Chief Executive Officer, Ms Seema Shandil says that scams like these are not new to Fiji’s shores and are especially prevalent in times crises.

“Two months ago, we had seen a similar Viber scam claiming that a smartphone user has won a hefty amount of cash, and no doubt this is just another round of a phishing scam where whoever is on the other side of your device is just waiting for you to click on this attractive looking link. Once the consumer clicks on the link in hopes to win a car, and fills in the questionnaire along with his/her personal details, the scammer will then have access to your IP address which puts people’s personal information at risk of being stolen,” stated Ms Shandil.

ASCO Motors Fiji Financial Controller and Company Secretary Mr Ronald Kumar has also clarified that no such promotion is being run by Toyota and has stressed that Fijians must refrain from participating in it.

“There is no campaign and promotion as such on social media. There is also global news around scams using names of reputable brands, such as Toyota, to launch phishing attacks. We are asking the general public to please refrain from doing things requested through unofficial social media channels,” Mr Kumar said.

Mr Kumar further added that if there is any promotion which is to be run by Asco Motors Fiji or Toyota itself, they would announce it through official channels/sources, which would be their official social media channels, authorised distributors and official media partners.

The Council is urging Fijian consumers who come across such scams to refrain from indulging in it and alert their friends, families and other social media users about such online frauds. They must also refrain from sharing such posts.

Meanwhile, the Council thanks all those who have been flagging such matters to the Council, in efforts to create a safer digital space for Fijians who have access to social media accounts.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer Council of Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Restoration Call For Area ‘The Size Of China’ To Protect Falling Biodiversity And Food Insecurity

An area of land roughly the size of China needs restoring if the planet’s biodiversity and the communities who rely on it are to be protected, UN agencies said on Thursday... More>>


OECD: Energy Prices Push OECD Inflation To 3.3% In April 2021, The Highest Rate Since October 2008

Annual inflation in the OECD area increased to 3.3% in April 2021, compared with 2.4% in March. Annual energy prices rose sharply by 16.3% in April, the highest rate since September 2008, compared with 7.4% in March... More>>


OECD: Ministers Launch New Initiative For Safe International Travel

OECD Ministers have endorsed a new initiative to promote safe international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic at the OECD’s annual Ministerial meeting in Paris... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



Animals: Climate Change Threatens Winged Harbinger Of Spring

A sure sign of spring in northern Europe is the arrival of the Arctic tern bird, but ahead of the UN’s World Migratory Bird Day experts fear the warming of the oceans in its nesting grounds in the northern Atlantic is threatening its very existence... More>>

SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 