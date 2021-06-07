World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Seeds And Farming Tools Delivered For Tikopia & Anuta Communities

Monday, 7 June 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) through its Extension Department has delivered dozens of vegetable seeds and farming tools to remote communities in Tikopia and Anuta Island, Temotu Province.

The consignment was delivered through the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday 4th June and will be distributed to eight (8) identified communities or recipients in Tikopia and two (2) communities in Anuta by the Prime Minister’s (PM’s) delegation during the PM’s visit to the two remote Islands this week.

PM and his delegation left for Tikopia and Anuta today (Monday 7th June) while a patrol boat transporting part of the delegation departed Honiara yesterday (Sunday 6Th.

Receiving the donation from Deputy Director (supervising), Extension, and her team was PM’s Chief of Staff Robson Tana Djokivic.

While acknowledging MAL for the generous support, Mr. Djokovic said the seeds, tools and equipment made available by MAL will assist the remote communities of Tikopia and Anuta to establish nurseries, promote income generating opportunities, further enhance agricultural developments and support their rural livelihood activities.

Deputy Director (supervising) Extension, Lily Wame said MAL is pleased to assist the communities and also thanked PMO for making the trip possible to guarantee such important support reached the remote islands.

She said the assistance was part of the ongoing support programme of the ministry under Livelihood and also part of the Government Livelihood Sector initiative under Covid-19 Strategy for the Agriculture Sector to ensure farming groups, communities and institutions establish and expand their food gardens with early maturing vegetable seeds and basic farming tools to increase food production capability and also subsidize food cost as aligned to the national government food security programme to counter the impacts of Covid-19.

The support was co-funded by the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) through MAL and the British High Commission Office in Honiara.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Restoration Call For Area ‘The Size Of China’ To Protect Falling Biodiversity And Food Insecurity

An area of land roughly the size of China needs restoring if the planet’s biodiversity and the communities who rely on it are to be protected, UN agencies said on Thursday... More>>


OECD: Energy Prices Push OECD Inflation To 3.3% In April 2021, The Highest Rate Since October 2008

Annual inflation in the OECD area increased to 3.3% in April 2021, compared with 2.4% in March. Annual energy prices rose sharply by 16.3% in April, the highest rate since September 2008, compared with 7.4% in March... More>>


OECD: Ministers Launch New Initiative For Safe International Travel

OECD Ministers have endorsed a new initiative to promote safe international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic at the OECD’s annual Ministerial meeting in Paris... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



Animals: Climate Change Threatens Winged Harbinger Of Spring

A sure sign of spring in northern Europe is the arrival of the Arctic tern bird, but ahead of the UN’s World Migratory Bird Day experts fear the warming of the oceans in its nesting grounds in the northern Atlantic is threatening its very existence... More>>

SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 