New Survey Points To Need To Speed Up Vaccine Rollout
PWDA chief executive
officer Sebastian Zagarella has acknowledged that while
people with disability were left out of the Australian
Government’s initial response to the COVID pandemic a new
survey from the organisation points to a way
forward.
Mr Zagarella said it was now time
for the Australian Government to prioritise the rollout of
the COVID-19 vaccine to people with disability, so we are no
longer left behind in the national response to the
pandemic.
Advisory Committee for the
COVID-19 Response for People with Disability member PWDA
appreciates the Federal Government’s openness to
engagement with our sector and its acknowledgement of the
central role that disability advocacy plays in responding to
the threat of COVID-19.
We are therefore
keen to continue work closely with the federal advisory
committee and are recommending an 11-point plan (see below)
to the Australian Government today at a roundtable being
held today.
Mr Zagarella said the Australian
Government, like all states and territories, must speed up
its vaccine rollout for people with disability, our support
workers, other supporters and informal
carers.
“Speeding up vaccine rollout has
to be a priority for the federal government and the states
and territories as they are leaving behind people with
disability as they slowly roll out COVID-19 vaccines,” Mr
Zagarella said.
“We need all levels of government to work together so disabled people get prioritised and can access COVID jabs. People in our community include Australian residents who are really at risk of getting ill from the virus.”
One in six people in Australia have a disability, or about 4.4. million people, with newly unveiled Senate Estimates data last week revealing that:
survey revealed today
A survey of
PWDA members we have just completed has tellingly revealed
that almost 42% of disabled people surveyed say it is urgent
they get the jab.
Another 6.9% of people
told us they unfortunately couldn’t get vaccinated for
medical reasons.
A high 44.5% said they were
willing to wait to be vaccinated or were not sure if they
wanted to get vaccinated.
People are telling
us they are holding off being vaccinated as they are
concerned about the risks of receiving Astra Zeneca with
their disability and would prefer to get the Pfizer
jab.
PWDA suggests a way forward to
government
PWDA will continue to
work collaboratively with governments to ensure the ongoing
response to COVID-19 includes people with disability and is
accessible to us, our support workers other supporters and
informal carers.
We want the Australian
Government to take decisive steps to improve its vaccine
response to the pandemic for people with disability. This
includes:
PWDA would like to remind the Australian Government that we should be adopting international best practice on rollout of vaccinations (see below)
International standards for COVID-19 vaccine rollouts
Best practice standards in COVID-19 vaccine rollouts from the International Disability Alliance (IDA):