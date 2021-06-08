New Survey Points To Need To Speed Up Vaccine Rollout

Exclusive survey revealed today

A survey of PWDA members we have just completed has tellingly revealed that almost 42% of disabled people surveyed say it is urgent they get the jab.

Another 6.9% of people told us they unfortunately couldn’t get vaccinated for medical reasons.

A high 44.5% said they were willing to wait to be vaccinated or were not sure if they wanted to get vaccinated.

People are telling us they are holding off being vaccinated as they are concerned about the risks of receiving Astra Zeneca with their disability and would prefer to get the Pfizer jab.

PWDA suggests a way forward to government

PWDA will continue to work collaboratively with governments to ensure the ongoing response to COVID-19 includes people with disability and is accessible to us, our support workers other supporters and informal carers.

We want the Australian Government to take decisive steps to improve its vaccine response to the pandemic for people with disability. This includes:

a five-day blitz in every state and territory, like it has had in Victoria all people with disability, their support workers and other supporters or informal carers of people with disability are prioritised for vaccination, and every attempt is made to identify and contact these people all people with disability regardless of age should have access to the vaccine of their choice, including access to Pfizer if they want it disability support workers and other supporters of people with disability should have a choice of vaccine, including the option to receive Pfizer people with disability have the choice to be able to obtain the vaccine in the way that best suits their needs and this includes being able to access vaccines in their home so that they are able to access vaccination regardless of where they live all people with disability, and their doctors, have access to expert and consistent advice on suitable vaccines and people’s eligibility – this should include access to a national support line resourced by medical experts it works with advocacy and representative organisations to launch an education campaign to ensure all people with disability, their support workers and other supporters, formal and informal, are aware they have priority for vaccination are aware of their vaccination options and are given priority at vaccine centres vaccine administrators make sure people with disability who are receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are doing so with informed consent of that person GPs and primary care workers are resourced and given the support they need to provide vaccinations through in-reach to a person’s home if that is the choice of the person with disability information and vaccine centres are safe, available and accessible to people with disability people are still able to access the supports and services they need while their support workers or supporters are being vaccinated PWDA would like to remind the Australian Government that we should be adopting international best practice on rollout of vaccinations (see below)