Infocus International Announces New Online Training On Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Singapore, June 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has announced a brand new online training - Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements (RE PPAs) and it will be commencing live on 3 August 2021. The practical models and techniques for analyzing & structuring, drafting, and negotiating Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements for bankable green investments in today's competitive energy markets.

In the global marketplace of the 2020s, both developed and developing economies urgently need to master the key techniques and models for transforming to renewable generation while strengthening the reliability of new energy markets and systems. These focus on adapting and negotiating the latest models for RE PPAs and on rapidly attracting new private investments in renewable energy sources. Unlike past fossil-fuel based Independent Power Project (IPP) models that featured standardized take-or-pay contracts - today's renewable energy markets demand more innovative incentives to attract RE supply, conform to RE generation availability, ensure power system reliability, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Government power sector strategies are now struggling to choose among different practical incentives for new private investments in renewable technologies including solar energy, wind power, bio-mass incineration and mini-hydro investments.

This interactive five sessions training will provide clear explanations of the new models of Renewable Energy PPA risk allocation, of ensuring project bankability, of allowing RE generators to compete in energy markets and power pools. The practical models for RE investment credit enhancements will be demonstrated through a series of real case examples of RE PPA contracts, renewable project finance transactions, and competitive energy markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Benefits of Attending:

- Best practices from international case studies of successful RE PPAs to avoid common pitfalls

- Direct the legal design of RE PPAs based on your own company's risk profile and corporate goals

- Lead strategies for the design and regulation of new competitive electricity markets to attract renewable private power investments

- Develop clear incentives for bankable private investments in renewable energy generation

- Environmental, social & governance (ESG) impact mitigation techniques to ensure sustainability

- Manage successful renewable power project finance transactions

This online training features a dynamic combination of experiential exercises and practical case studies to reinforce the ability of participants to apply RE PPA analysis, structuring, and negotiation techniques to real transactions.

Want to learn more?

Simply email emilia[at]infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/pparenewable.

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.

Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.

