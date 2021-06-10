7th Global Blockchain Congress By Agora Group & TDeFi Schedule For June 21st And 22nd, 2021, Dubai

DUBAI, June 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 7th edition of the world-renowned flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is taking place on June 21st and 22nd, 2021 in Dubai & co-hosted by TDeFi. We are also happy to have Woonkly as a Title Sponsor for this event. This edition's theme is "Celebrating DeFi and NFTs" and will boast an amazing line up of speakers including Keynote Addresses by His Excellency Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman & CEO of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Hubertus Thonhauser, Chairman of the Board of Tezos Foundation, Fiorenzo Manganiello, Partner at Lian Group and many others.

The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 100 investors and 30 Sponsors (Global Blockchain, DeFi and NFTs projects looking to raise funds).

The rst six editions of the Global Blockchain congress were a tremendous success and we were able to host more than 450 investors and more than 90 blockchain startups and were able to raise Millions in funds for our participating projects.

This is an exclusive, closed-door Congress to connect startups with investors and secure funds. Startup founders from all over the world need financial advocates on their side. Raising funds and receiving funding is vital to the growth and success of startups. NOW is the right time for international startups to tap into a pool of highly engaged investors from the MENA region who are actively looking to invest in exciting and promising companies.

"Pitches are good and all, but have you ever sat on a table for 8 hours with 30 minutes one-on-one meetings with 50 rotating investors' Agora is next level. I went to this conference last year, and it was like speed dating with investors. THIS IS EXACTLY HOW IT SHOULD BE. If you're in Dubai or can get there, and are looking to raise funds for your project, this is your jam," says Nikita Sachdev, Co-Founder, LunaPR.io

Previous Notable Speakers:H.E. Naokazu Takemoto - Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy, Japan.

Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi - CEO, Securities & Commodities Authority, UAE.

Baiba Broka - Member of the General Council, International Institute for the Unification of Private Law, Working Group Member on Cryptocurrency Regulation, Ministry of Finance, Latvia, and Former Minister of Justice, Latvia.

Josef Holm - Founding Partner, Draper Goren Holm

Kristina Lucrezia Corner - Managing Editor, Cointelegraph.

Ralf Glabischnig - Founder & Board Member, Crypto Valley Venture Capital.

H.E. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali - Executive Director Of DIHC under chairmanship of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan

Zachary Cefaratti - CEO & Principal Founder, Dalma Capital

Wai Lum Kwok - Senior Executive Director & Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

For participation:

http://bit.ly/The7thGBC

Source: Plato Data Intelligence.

© Scoop Media

