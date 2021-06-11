HKTDC Launches GoGBA One-stop Platform

Multi-faceted support for companies to access the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, June 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has announced the launch of the GoGBA one-stop platform, a new business support programme that helps companies access the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). Consisting of digital information and business tools, advisory services and training as well as promotional and networking activities, the GoGBA one-stop platform offers multi-faceted business support online and offline.

At today's launch event, which took place via a virtual link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and Qin Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and Mayor of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, officially launched the GoGBA WeChat mini programme - a digital information and business tool - and the HKTDC GBA Centre located at the HKTDC's Shenzhen office. Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were also signed with the Leading Group Office of Guangdong on Construction of Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Municipal Committee, the People's Government of Shenzhen Futian District and five cities and districts in the GBA (Qianhai in Shenzhen, Nansha in Guangzhou, Hengqin in Zhuhai, Dongguan and Zhongshan), to expand the network of support for Hong Kong companies. After the ceremony, two webinars were held where companies that are already operating successfully in the GBA shared their business insights on how to succeed in the region.

Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "The GBA offers huge opportunities for businesses from Hong Kong and around the world. Our GoGBA WeChat mini programme is a useful digital tool to complement our physical support centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and other parts of the GBA through our partners. As more and more businesses look for prospects in the GBA, the HKTDC is here to help."

One-stop platform covers three major service areas

In line with the HKSAR Chief Executive's 2020 policy address, the GoGBA one-stop platform aims to help Hong Kong small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tap into the GBA with three major support components:

1. Digital tool for cross-border business

The GoGBA digital platform, which consists of the GoGBA WeChat mini programme digital messaging platform, comes into service effective today. The GoGBA digital platform is run in collaboration with the government offices of Guangdong province and municipal governments in the GBA, providing important information on the region including updates on policies and subsidies, listings of related business and trade organisations, regional guides, and information on GBA government services and applications. It also offers practical tools such as weather forecasts, cross-border transportation information, interactive maps, details of public services, and income tax reminders. Media friends can scan the WeChat QR code included in this press release to download the GoGBA digital platform.

2. Advisory services and training

The HKTDC's Shenzhen office has set up the HKTDC GBA Centre to strengthen its support to SMEs interested in exploring the GBA market. Together with the HKTDC SME Centre in Hong Kong, the centres will organise a series of seminars and workshops, sharing sessions and advisory activities in group or individual formats, equipping companies with the practical knowledge and skillsets needed to succeed in the GBA.

The MoUs signed today will see the introduction of GoGBA Business Support Centres in Shenzhen (Qianhai), Guangzhou (Nansha), Zhuhai (Hengqin), Dongguan and Zhongshan. The HKTDC targets to introduce the centres in all nine mainland cities in the GBA, establishing a comprehensive support network that can connect companies with partners and consultants from across the GBA.

In addition, the HKTDC's Transformation Sandbox (T-box) programme will extend its services from Hong Kong to Shenzhen and other cities in the GBA. Together with the Digital Academy and E-Tailing Academy, the HKTDC will provide advisory workshops related to e-commerce and digital business as well as marketing solutions and other digital platforms.

3. HKTDC online and offline activities

The HKTDC has utilised various digital technologies to organise exhibitions and conferences, and will continue to plan and organise business missions and networking events by adopting a new "digital and physical" format for its major events and activities. It will also continue to enhance the hktdc.com

Sourcing platform. The "Guangdong-Hong Kong Co-operation Week" will be held with the People's Government of Guangdong Province in December to promote Hong Kong products and services through flagship promotional events - SmartHK in Guangzhou and ChicHK in Shenzhen.

The HKTDC will continue its outreach efforts to help Hong Kong and overseas companies, and enterprises from other GBA cities, to establish connections, providing business matching sessions and advice on seeking business opportunities. The Council is currently planning to organise a wide range of activities in the mainland, including exhibitions and conferences, to help Hong Kong enterprises promote their products and services, explore business opportunities in GBA cities and gain practical experience at the same time.

Hong Kong and overseas companies share key to success in GBA

Representatives from Hong Kong and overseas companies gathered at this morning's launch event to share their success stories in capturing opportunities in mainland GBA cities through Hong Kong. Sharing their experiences in two separate sessions were Yan Lau, General Manager of Dongguan Dailywin Watch; Tommy Cheng, Founder and CEO of MY Super eCommerce Company; Jason Choi, Founder of DimYeah Studio & EGGY; Dawn Chui, General Manager - Pacific Rim of ORCA Asia; Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong; and Jefrey Hironaka Santo, Managing Director for Asia of Mundial.

ORCA is a Canadian company specialising in technology solutions for the treatment of food waste. Dawn Chui, General Manager - Pacific Rim of ORCA, said the pandemic has accelerated awareness of the need for food waste treatment in Hong Kong, and that an increasing number of hotels, campuses and restaurants are interested in their solutions. She said the company is optimistic about the mainland market. "The National 14th Five-Year Plan mentioned the issue of food waste management so we see great potential in venturing into this market. Hong Kong is the perfect springboard to Mainland China, with its free flow of capital very beneficial to corporate finance and one of the factors that encouraged us to establish a Hong Kong branch."

Yan Lau, General Manager of Dongguan Dailywin Watch, said the company set up its factory in Dongguan in the 1980s. Now, its Hong Kong headquarters is responsible for import, export, accounting and auditing functions, while the design, manufacturing and sales activities are carried out in Dongguan. Mr Lau said the company has put a big effort into building its own brand and last year launched the SAGA Moon Mars series to celebrate the achievements of the mainland's aerospace industry along with Dailywin's own achievements. During the pandemic, the company has shifted the focus to its online business and domestic sales, adopting new strategies such as e-commerce livestreaming with influencers and deploying new e-commerce and social e-commerce retail models. These new strategies have proved beneficial in helping the company's expansion in the mainland market.

