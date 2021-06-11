World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

United Nations Launches World Day Against Child Labour Action Week

Friday, 11 June 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: ILO

Suva (ILO News)In 2002, the International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the first World Day Against Child Labour as a way to highlight the plight of working children. Observed on June 12th, the day is intended to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour. This year’s World Day Against Child Labour focuses on action taken for the 2021 International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour. It is the first World Day since the universal ratification of the ILO’s Convention No. 182 on the Worst Forms of Child Labour, and takes place at a time when the COVID-19 crisis threatens to reverse years of progress in tackling the problem.

Child Labour is work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential, and their dignity. It harms children mentally, physically, socially, and morally. It interferes with their schooling, preventing them from attending or concentrating. It may involve them being enslaved, separated from their families, and exposed to serious hazards and illnesses.

On June 10th, the ILO and UNICEF released new global estimates and trends on child labour (2016-2020). The report includes an assessment of how the pace of progress towards ending child labour is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented economic crisis that has accompanied it.

For this year’s World Day, the ILO Pacific office is convening a “Week of Action” beginning on 10 June 2021. On June 14 and16, representatives from the Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Fiji Trade Union Congress, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Save the Children Fiji, Fiji National University, Homes of Hope, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Pacific Island Council of Trade Unions, and Fiji National University will join ILO across a series of virtual events to discuss concrete implementation plans towards reducing child labour in Fiji.

Civil society partners, faith-based organizations, the private sector, educators, media and members of the public are encouraged to attend the two-day virtual events. Sessions will include, Combatting Child Labour through Labour Inspection; Partner progress updates on the global commitment to ‘Act Now To End Child Labour’; and interventions from the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council, Young Entrepreneurs Council as well as the Women’s and Youth Wings of the Fiji Trade Union Congress.

More details can be found on the ILO Pacific social media platforms, including instructions on how to join the online sessions and newly-released action pledge videos from ILO’s partners in Fiji.

In 2021, the international community stands at a midway point - four years on from the last Global Conference on Child Labour in Argentina, and four years to go to achieve the SDG target 8.7 set to end child labour by 2025. This year’s World Day theme – Act now: end child labour and the action taken throughout the year, will contribute to the next milestone, the Global Conference on Child Labour in 2022, hosted by the Government of South Africa.


BACKGROUND

About the ILO:

The only tripartite United Nations agency, since 1919 the ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 member States , to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men. [Twitter: @IloPasifika. Facebook: @IloPacific]

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ILO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Myanmar: ‘Mass Deaths’ Alert As 100,000 Flee Junta’s Heavy Weapons

In Myanmar, international action is needed urgently to prevent “mass deaths” there, after civilians fled attacks by so-called “junta bombs”, a top independent UN rights expert has warned... More>>



UN: WHO Warns Of ‘Two-track Pandemic’ As Cases Decline But Vaccine Inequity Persists

Even though COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined in recent weeks, the world is facing a “two-track pandemic”, the UN’s top health official said on Monday in his ongoing campaign to get more vaccines to developing countries... More>>



UN: Restoration Call For Area ‘The Size Of China’ To Protect Falling Biodiversity And Food Insecurity

An area of land roughly the size of China needs restoring if the planet’s biodiversity and the communities who rely on it are to be protected, UN agencies said on Thursday... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


Report: Universal Access To Sustainable Energy Will Remain Elusive Without Addressing Inequalities

During the last decade, a greater share of the global population gained access to electricity than ever before, but the number of people without electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa actually increased... More>>

UN: Launches Decade On Ecosystem Restoration To Counter ‘Triple Environmental Emergency’

Heads of Government, religious leaders, activists and artists joined the United Nations on Friday in a rallying cry to heal the planet, launching the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration... More>>


Animals: Climate Change Threatens Winged Harbinger Of Spring

A sure sign of spring in northern Europe is the arrival of the Arctic tern bird, but ahead of the UN’s World Migratory Bird Day experts fear the warming of the oceans in its nesting grounds in the northern Atlantic is threatening its very existence... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 