Macquarie Government Welcomes Government’s Commitment To Data Sovereignty

Friday, 11 June 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Macquarie Government

Macquarie Government, part of the Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX: MAQ), has welcomed the Morrison Government’s announcement that all government data will soon require storage only in onshore data centres that are Certified Strategic or Certified Assured.

The certification categories are a feature of the newly released Hosting Strategy, administered by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), and have been championed by Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert. They are designed to improve the protection and security of Australian government data.

As well as ensuring this information is moved onshore into certified data centres, the Strategy will require government data to be managed by cloud and managed service providers that are based in Australia, ensuring stronger government controls are in place across supply chains that support the storage of government data.

Macquarie has been named as one of only three data centre operators to be certified Strategic under the new framework, a designation that means it is able to provide the highest level of security compliance available to support government data.

Managing Director of Macquarie Government Aidan Tudehope said the requirement for government information to be stored in certified data centres will ensure greater security of Australia’s sovereign data.

“Recent events demonstrated the importance of protecting Australia’s critical sovereign data, and the infrastructure and hosting arrangements that store, protect and manage that data,” he said.

“Ensuring sensitive information is kept within Australian borders is vital to protecting our national security and privacy interests. We are delighted to be on the podium and among the first to be certified Strategic under the DTA’s new Hosting Certification Framework. Our campuses are controlled and accessed only by Australian Government security-cleared specialists, ensuring the highest sovereign controls are in place for our government customers.”

Mr Tudehope continued: “The government’s intent to prioritise local cloud and data storage service providers will set a strong example for the private sector to invest locally, ensuring Australia works towards enhancing its sovereign digital ecosystem that serves the national economy by providing world-class security for Australia’s sovereign data.”

“The announcement from Minister Stuart Robert is the latest in a series of initiatives that are geared towards protecting Australia’s national interests. With the government, as the largest collective buyer of ICT services in Australia, signalling its intent to move its information onshore in the interests of stronger security controls, the private sector may be encouraged to do likewise. This will provide a catalyst to Australia’s bourgeoning cyber security and data storage sectors, creating local jobs and investment, and supercharging a digital-led economic recovery in Australia.”

Group Executive of Macquarie Data Centres David Hirst said that Macquarie’s portfolio of Australian data centres, including the recently completed IC3 (Sydney) and IC5 Bunker (Canberra), are ideal for supporting both government workloads, and also hyperscale and SaaS that indirectly support and house government data.

“Our facilities continually measure up against rigorous global certification standards in terms of mechanics, engineering and build. These certifications, along with the fact that we are one of the few integrated service providers to government, mean we are best placed to host critical information.”

