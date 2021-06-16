Presidents Biden And Putin Urged To Adopt Nuclear No-first-use Policies
June 15, 2021
In an Open Letter to US President Joseph Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, sent prior to their June 16 Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, the two leaders are urged to use the opportunity of their meeting to reduce tensions between the two countries and lower the risks of a nuclear exchange, in particular by making a “joint commitment that their nations will not use nuclear weapons first under any circumstances, and to make this a key step toward fulfilling the United Nations goal to totally eliminate nuclear weapons from the planet.”
"Presidents Biden and Putin are meeting as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis,” says Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Member of the World Future Council and former President of the UN General Assembly (2019-2020). “Rather than sticking to outdated, adversarial and highly risky nuclear weapons postures, the US and Russia can demonstrate real leadership by committing to a mutual No First Use pact, which would greatly enhance global security, pave the way for ridding the world of nuclear weapons and create the conditions for tackling other existential threats."
The Open Letter arose from a meeting on 26-27 May 2021 of No First Use Global, a new international campaign advocating a commitment by nuclear-armed and allied states to a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons. The letter, which has also been sent to all other nuclear-armed and allied states, has been endorsed by over 1100 political, military and religious leaders, as well as legislators, academics and scientists and other representatives of civil society.
“If all nuclear armed countries stick to a commitment not to be the first to use nuclear weapons, a nuclear war cannot break out,” says Carlo Trezza, Former Italian Ambassador for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation and one of the drafters of the Open Letter.
“It’s almost thirty-six years after US President Reagan and Soviet leader Gorbachev agreed that A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”, says John Hallam, Director of People for Nuclear Disarmament (Australia) and co-convenor of the Abolition 2000 working group on nuclear risk reduction. “Yet the threat of nuclear war still looms large. In large part this is due to military doctrines currently in place in many of the nuclear-armed states, which don’t rule out using nuclear weapons first, including in response to a range of non-nuclear threats.”
“In the case of the United States and Russia, these risks are compounded by the fact that each side maintains hundreds of warheads ready to be launched at a moment’s notice” says Peter Metz, from Massachusetts Peace Action, USA. “A move towards adoption of a mutual policy committing to never initiate a nuclear attack, i.e. No First Use, by the two nations with the largest nuclear stockpiles would be a critically important step towards achieving a world free of nuclear weapons—a goal enshrined in the very first resolution of the UN General Assembly.”
“Such a move would be supported by most of the other 189 States Parties of the Non-Proliferation Treaty who unanimously agreed in 2010 to support ‘policies that could prevent the use of nuclear weapons’ and ‘to establish the necessary framework to achieve and maintain a world without nuclear weapons’”, says Aaron Tovish, Director of Zona Libre in Mexico, former Program Director of Parliamentarians for Global Action and former Vision 2020 Campaign Director for Mayors for Peace. “It will most likely also be strongly supported by the 122 nations that in 2017 approved the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as a measure toward achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world.”
Amongst the endorsers of the Open Letter are UN Messengers for Peace Michael Douglas and Jane Goodall; public visionary Deepak Chopra; two former UN Under-Secretary Generals for Disarmament Sergio Duarte and Nobuyasu Abe; Nobel Peace Laureate Mairead Maguire; former US Secretary of Defense William Perry, former Swedish Prime Minister Ingvar Carlsson; and a number of former foreign and defense ministers, generals, UN ambassadors and other officials of nuclear armed and allied countries as well as from non-nuclear countries.
See below for quotes from some of the endorsers.
Quotes from some of the endorsers:
“The
leaders of the United States and the Russian Federation,
countries which possess over 90% of the world's nuclear
weapons, bear special responsibility to ensure that these
devastating weapons are never used. Reciprocal adoption of a
No-First Use policy will reduce nuclear risk and facilitate
nuclear disarmament. Presidents Biden and Putin need to
demonstrate leadership regarding nuclear dangers in keeping
with that displayed by Presidents Reagan and Gorbachev in
the past.”
Paul Meyer, Chair of Pugwash Canada Group
“If a pledge of NFU of
nuclear weapons is accepted by all nuclear weapons states it
can produce a revolutionary turn initially leading to the
erosion of nuclear weapons and finally to the complete
elimination of such weapons of mass destruction from our
planet for the benefits of all its inhabitants and the
international security at large."
Vladimir P. Kozin, Member, Russian Academies of Military Sciences and Natural Sciences (Moscow)
"The U.S.
and Russia possess and deploy the lion's share of nuclear
weapons in the world. These two nuclear superpowers can
therefore reduce the risk of a nuclear war that could
destroy all life on earth. As a U.S. citizen, I particularly
call upon my own government to lower global tensions, to
implement a No First Use policy, and to help lead a global
process to eliminate all nuclear
weapons."
Gerry Condon, Former president, Veterans For Peace, USA
“It would
give great hope to the people of the whole world and release
their fear and anxiety if you both Mr Presidents took the
first steps towards nuclear disarmament by declaring ‘No
first strike ‘ and a programme together of co-operation
and disarmament for the world. God bless you
both.”
Mairead Maguire, Nobel Peace Laureate 1976, Northern Ireland
"No-First-Use --- at least try or be
fully accountable to humanity's
destruction."
Ambassador Libran Nuevas Cabactulan, Philippines
President of the 2010 NPT Review Conference. Former Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in New York.
“Remember your humanity, forget the rest. An explicit no-first use of nuclear weapons policy is the first step. Don't wait for disaster to happen on your watch. Declare it together and follow up by de-escalating your states' nuclear weapons.”
Joelien Pretorius, Pugwash South Africa branch, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
“San Francisco
Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility, representing
hundreds of physicians and other health professionals,
strongly supports a global commitment to "no first use" of
nuclear weapons a key step towards our goal of abolishing
nuclear weapons in line with the UN Treaty to Prohibit
Nuclear Weapons.”
Dr Robert M. Gould, MD, San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility
“A no first use policy means that
the United States commits itself to never starting a nuclear
war and never considering using nuclear weapons except in
response to a confirmed nuclear attack. The real question,
therefore, is not whether the USA will adopt a no first use
policy, but how President Biden can possibly justify it not
doing so?
Peggy Mason, President of The Rideau Institute. Former Canadian Disarmament Ambassador
“Located twenty miles from one of the
highest concentrations of nuclear weapons in the world, the
Church Council continues to support No First Use of nuclear
weapons, as we have for more than three decades. Any use
would be catastrophic to human and all life and we commit to
life and to creation in ending the proliferation of and
threat posed by nuclear weapons.”
Michael Ramos, Church Council of Greater Seattle
“Destruction of a section of humanity
and a part of our planet is the most diabolical and inhumane
act that humankind can ever visualise. A nation, a country
or person on behalf of that nation or country that takes the
initiative to use the Atom Bomb can never justify such an
act of sheer satanic vengeance. It is totally against the
teachings of all our scriptures and our deep sense of
propriety. We therefore implore that all countries of the
world sign a treaty of no first use of this destructive
weapon.“
Ela Gandhi, Gandhi Development Trust/Phoenix Settlement Trust; Honorary Co-President of Religions for Peace
“IPPNW
Canada asks Presidents Biden and Putin to remember their
humanity and pledge No First Use of nuclear
weapons.”
Dr Jonathan Down, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Canada
“Yes, it is very important for the world
to see that US and Russia sign for no first use of Nuclear
Weapons at this meet of the leaders on 16th June 2021 in
Switzerland.”
Kanaka Kumar Chand Kolavennu, Rotary Action Group for Peace, India
“We call for the abolition of nuclear
weapons. We demand the no-first use of nuclear weapons to
reduce the risk even a
little.”
ADACHI Shuichi, Hiroshima Alliance for Nuclear Weapons Abolition (HANWA)
“No first use is the
first step to abolition nuclear
weapons.”
Juan Gomez, Movimiento por un mundo sin guerras y sin violencia, Chile
“A commitment not to be the first to use
nuclear weapons under any circumstances as a step to a world
without such weapons would be a powerful tool to achieve
that goal.”
Ambassador Sergio Duarte, President of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs
“A no first use declaration is
a logical step towards nuclear disarmament. In a world of
growing tensions, we appeal to the presidents of two nuclear
superpowers to take this necessary
step.”
Stefan Nieuwinckel, Pax Christi Vlaanderen, Belgium
“As Presidents Biden
and Putin prepare to meet in Switzerland for their first
Summit, we urge them to discuss a No First Use policy,
committing to one another, and the world, that they will
never initiate a nuclear weapons attack. Both leaders have
expressed throughout their political careers their grave
concerns regarding the risk of nuclear weapons to the
world's population. As the Biden administration gets to work
on their Nuclear Posture Review, adopting a No First Use
policy would send an important message that he will continue
progress made during the Obama administration towards a
world without nuclear weapons. We urge President Biden to
use this opportunity to set a progressive vision for U.S.
nuclear weapons policy, one emphasizing peace and
international cooperation, and aiming towards disarmament as
a long-term goal.”
Mac Hamilton, Women's Action for New Directions, USA
“Japan
Congress Against A-and H-Bombs (GENSUIKIN) has demanded
Nuclear Weapons States to adopt No-First-Use Policy. Thus,
we endorse the Open Letter. Meanwhile, though Japan is the
only country to have suffered atomic bombings during the
war, Japanese government opposes to adopt the policy by US
government, arguing that it would weaken nuclear deterrence
of the US. We continue to make efforts to change stand of
the Japanese government.”
Tomoyuki Kitamura, Takashi Kikuchi, Japan Congress Against A-and H-Bombs (GENSUIKIN)
“The World is looking
to President Biden and President Putin to lead by example in
endorsing 'No First Use' and thereby to write your names
into Global History.”
Bill Kidd MSP, PNND Co-President, Scotland
“I have
sat under two H-Bombs. Lots of us have died early from
radiation-like illnesses. They are terrifying weapons and if
not banned soon they will destroy our beautiful
planet.”
Gordon Frederick Coggon, Nuclear test veteran Christmas Island 1957-1958, UK.
“If presidents Biden and Putin wish to
demonstrate world leadership for history, without risking to
be outmaneuvered by other nuclear powers, they could commit
to a no first use pact to enter into effect in one year,
provided the other nuclear powers join the
pact.”
Bishop Gunnar Stålsett, Hon. President Religions for Peace. Former Vice Chair Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Norway.
“Nuclear weapons are a complete
contradiction to the values of peacemaking, reconciliation
and justice, love and compassion, which are at the heart of
the gospel. As a community, we believe that the production,
possession, use or threatened use of nuclear and other
weapons of mass destruction is theologically and morally
indefensible and that opposition to their existence is an
imperative of the Christian faith.”
Heinz Töller, The Iona Community, UK
“As a
U. S. Marine Corp Veterans with 22 months in Vietnam along
the DMZ I saw the human carnage visited upon the Vietnamese
people and our young misguided American Patriots. I can only
imagine a the madness of a Nuclear Holocaust with 1st Strike
by my country and the world wide calamity and horror that
will befall all on humankind and those who might live are
living in a Hell on Earth Nuclear Winter Wasteland. When
will our collective madness end? Now is the
time.”
Jan A. Ruhman, Veterans For Peace, President, San Diego Chapter 91
“A joint
US-Russian pledge to reject first use of nuclear weapons
would add to the Indian-Chinese no first use pledge, greatly
reduce world tensions, and buy badly needed time for serious
steps towards nuclear disarmament. It is an essential step
forward.”
John Roby, New Hampshire Peace Action
“During the Caribbean Crisis in
1961 I witnessed the world coming to a brink of a nuclear
disaster, but was saved only incidentally by the restrained
actions of a captain of a Soviet submarine. I and my family
are urging you, President Biden and President Putin, to sign
a new plan for a nuclear disarmament during your first
summit on June 16.”
Anatol Zukerman, Newton Dialogues for Peace
“Nuclear weapons are one of the biggest
threats against human security. The women network G100
Security and Defence Wing strongly support this no-first-use
appeal.”
Bodil Valero, G100 Security and Defence Wing
“Now is the right
time. Omnicide is close at hand if these measures are not
taken.”
Lynn Sableman, Branch President of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, St. Louis, USA