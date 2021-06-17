World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Government Blockchain Week Is Coming To Washington DC

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

September 27- October 2, Washington DC. The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) will host a week-long live event, Government Blockchain Week.

Blockchain leaders, government policymakers, and more will converge on Washington DC for GBA's Government Blockchain Week. This week-long, live event will feature 6 days of blockchain conferences with flair. Blockchain is gaining momentum in multiple fields, inspiring topics such as cybersecurity & cryptocurrency, International Trade & Aid, NFTs, Legal & Law Enforcement, and more. On Thursday and Friday, the entire conference will converge on the Congressional Auditorium of the US Capitol. This two-day conference is GBA's flagship event, 'The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law'.

- Network with government leaders and blockchain innovators from around the world.

- One of the founding fathers of blockchain technology, Scott Stornetta,

- Australian Trade & Investment Commission

- Blockchain Architect from the London Stock Exchange

- Head of Tax Risk Analysis from the Croatian Ministry of Finance,

- Our speaker line up is a global powerhouse...Plus many more.

And these speakers are attracting an audience of investors, policymakers, media, and VIPs that will make the networking newsworthy.

Come to Washington DC for this live experience. Held in iconic venues throughout the city, Government Blockchain Week will utilize The DC Attorney General's Office, The British Embassy, The Embassy of Bahrain, and the US Capitol Congressional Auditorium. In the evenings, GBW will host 3 Evening Receptions, channeling a long-ago Kennedy era of elegance and intrigue. Washington DC in September will be the perfect setting to meet and greet the reigning and future leaders in blockchain and government.

Blockchain technology continues to disrupt, reroute, and upend our existing systems. Those who understand how to navigate this new terrain will be the victors in the emerging blockchain century.

For more information about Government Blockchain Week, go to

www.gbaglobal.org/event/2021gbw

