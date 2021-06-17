World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Thailand's CP Group Selects Anacle's Simplicity Commercial Real Estate Solution For Lotus's

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

 

 

Singapore, June 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Anacle Systems Limited ("Anacle") has been selected by Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group ("CP Group") after a rigorous vendor selection process to implement Simplicity® Commercial Real Estate Management (CommREM) solution for the Lotus's subsidiary.

Lotus's currently operates the largest retail chain in Thailand, with more than 2,000 stores and 46,000 tenants. Lotus's will leverage the sophisticated Simplicity® software to streamline its operations and fully automate the financial, tenancy, customer relationship and utilities management processes.

"Asset managers are constantly pressured to deliver yield in this rapidly evolving market but many lack data or capabilities to perform analytics. Simplicity® is the most comprehensive solution designed to address the pressing need for end-to-end streamlined systems and big data analytics. Anacle is honored to be selected by Lotus's and we are committed to help the brand achieve its goal in this challenging market," said Alex Lau, CEO of Anacle Systems Limited.

About Anacle Systems Limited

Anacle is a leading provider of asset and property management software, as well as smart utilities management systems. Headquartered in Singapore with research centers in Pune, India and Hangzhou, China, we are accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under the Accreditation@SGD program which provides an independent and rigorous third-party evaluation of the company's core capabilities such as product functionality, financial management, and operations. The accreditation affirms the quality, business sustainability and scalability of our products.

For more information about Anacle, please visit https://www.anacle.com.

About Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and Lotus's

The CP Group is a privately held Thai conglomerate and one of the world's largest privately owned companies. It has operations across various industries including agriculture, automotive, real estate, retail, telecommunications, finance, ecommerce and pharmaceutical.

Lotus's is the leading retail chain operated by the CP Group. Established in 1994, Lotus's now serves their customers with over 2,000 stores and online channels in Thailand.

For more information about the CP Group, please visit https://www.cpgroupglobal.com.

For more information about Lotus's, please visit https://www.tescolotus.com/en.

