Alpha DX Sets Sights On China With Proposed Investment In JobForesight

Monday, 21 June 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire


Singapore, June 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Alpha DX Group Ltd. ("Alpha DX"; SGX:VVL), a premier learning and education solutions company, is pleased to announce that its technology subsidiary, ZioNext Pte Ltd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest in Singapore-based JobForesight, which has developed a cloud-based application, Careershe, that offers an academic & career planning platform that is targeted at the largest education system in the world.

Guangdong-based Careershe (www.careershe.com/en.html) was created to assist Chinese youth between ages 15 and 25 years old to equip themselves with the relevant information and knowledge that are necessary for them to optimise their decision-making process in choosing the appropriate educational programs as well as the career opportunities that are best suited to them.

With personalised matching analysis using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the database on Careershe's platform, Careershe can enable Chinese youths to navigate through the extremely competitive education and career environment by personalising the education and career roadmap with the formulation of an optimal academic and career design.

Careershe currently has approximately 10,000 registered users with over 600 minutes of exclusive career video content. With the proposed investment, Careershe universal student navigation platform will be integrated with Alpha DX's Ubiquitous Learning Super Platform (ULSP) to expand the Group's service offerings to harness new opportunities within the global learning and education ecosystem.

Alpha DX's CEO, Mr Daiji Yamada, said, "Education unlocks vital skills that shape our career and lives, hence Careershe is developed as a trusted and reliable source for Chinese students to obtain objective insights and professional guidance in their education and career journey to achieve their full potential and dreams.

We aim to work together with Careershe to enable more youths to acquire the relevant skillsets and knowledge in their areas of interest and to transition seamlessly in their future careers."

Formerly known as Alpha Energy Holdings Limited, the Group transformed itself in January 2021 via fundraising and restructuring initiatives under the leadership of technology and financial veterans in the learning and education industry. The Company will update shareholders of any developments on the proposed investment in JobForesight.

About Alpha DX Group Ltd

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: VVL), Alpha DX Group Ltd (Alpha DX) is one of the region's leading learning solution companies. Led by the veterans in Technology, Education, Corporate Training and Business consultancy in both the Board of Directors and the management team, Alpha DX provides next-generation XR* integrated solutions in the learning and education market enabling our customers to create engaging, impactful learning and training experiences that have never been possible until now -- Next generation Learning Institutions, multi-dimensional learning design, digital content creation, learning technologies, learning platform solutions and systems integration -- all under one roof.

With a strategic focus on integrating Extended Reality (XR*) technology to create a personalised and expanded learning experience, Alpha DX aims to develop new value propositions to serve the future needs of learners from its diversified customer base, ranging from government agencies, education institutions to private enterprises. (*XR is a term used to describe immersive technologies (such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality plus other new innovations that are still in development) that can merge the physical and virtual worlds.)

For more information, please visit www.alpha-dx.com.sg.

