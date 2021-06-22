World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Loki Rockets To #1 In Global Demand Faster Than Previous Disney+ Marvel Series [Parrot Analytics]

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

The God of Mischief has outfoxed his Marvel Universe contemporaries yet again.

Disney+’s Loki became the most in-demand TV series in the world across all platforms just seven days after launching, a faster rise to the top than its sister Marvel series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (eight days post launch) and WandaVision (14 days post launch).

On Wednesday, June 16 - the release of its second episode - Loki earned 89.9x more audience demand than the average show worldwide. This was 29.5% higher than second place Game of Thrones, which has enjoyed a significant global resurgence in demand following HBO’s promotion of the Iron Anniversary back in April.

On a time shift analysis, global demand for Loki is virtually tied with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, while it is significantly ahead of WandaVision.

Seven days after their respective series debuts:

  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had 90.1x more demand than the average TV series globally
  • Loki had 89.9x more demand than the average TV series globally
  • WandaVision had 67.6x more demand than the average TV series globally

The above chart shows the success of Disney+’s weekly release strategy in building demand for its series over time. Following the pattern above, we expect global demand for Loki to steadily grow week over week as long as new episodes are released.

This data and the speed at which Loki ascended to the top of the global rankings helps explain why Disney+ has moved from a Friday to a Wednesday release date for all of its new series, following the immediate success the programming shift had on audience demand for Loki.

Our Global Heat Map shows how diverse the worldwide audience for Loki is. Since launching, the series has achieved Outstanding demand in countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Global demand for Loki is the latest example of how good Disney remains at cultivating pre-existing IP and franchises.

It's also further proof that Disney+ has fully shifted the cultural dominance of Marvel movies into the streaming era.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


UN: Tackling Biodiversity & Climate Crises Together And Their Combined Social Impacts

Unprecedented changes in climate and biodiversity, driven by human activities, have combined and increasingly threaten nature, human lives, livelihoods and well-being around the world... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 