Loki Rockets To #1 In Global Demand Faster Than Previous Disney+ Marvel Series [Parrot Analytics]

The God of Mischief has outfoxed his Marvel Universe contemporaries yet again.

Disney+’s Loki became the most in-demand TV series in the world across all platforms just seven days after launching, a faster rise to the top than its sister Marvel series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (eight days post launch) and WandaVision (14 days post launch).

On Wednesday, June 16 - the release of its second episode - Loki earned 89.9x more audience demand than the average show worldwide. This was 29.5% higher than second place Game of Thrones, which has enjoyed a significant global resurgence in demand following HBO’s promotion of the Iron Anniversary back in April.

On a time shift analysis, global demand for Loki is virtually tied with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, while it is significantly ahead of WandaVision.

Seven days after their respective series debuts:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had 90.1x more demand than the average TV series globally

had 90.1x more demand than the average TV series globally Loki had 89.9x more demand than the average TV series globally

had 89.9x more demand than the average TV series globally WandaVision had 67.6x more demand than the average TV series globally

The above chart shows the success of Disney+’s weekly release strategy in building demand for its series over time. Following the pattern above, we expect global demand for Loki to steadily grow week over week as long as new episodes are released.

This data and the speed at which Loki ascended to the top of the global rankings helps explain why Disney+ has moved from a Friday to a Wednesday release date for all of its new series, following the immediate success the programming shift had on audience demand for Loki.

Our Global Heat Map shows how diverse the worldwide audience for Loki is. Since launching, the series has achieved Outstanding demand in countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Global demand for Loki is the latest example of how good Disney remains at cultivating pre-existing IP and franchises.

It's also further proof that Disney+ has fully shifted the cultural dominance of Marvel movies into the streaming era.

