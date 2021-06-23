Amplifying Her Voice

- 100+ Speakers, 50+ Countries, 4 Continents, 3 DAYS

"STRONGER TOGETHER" Global Virtual Summit from BERMUDA

- Topics Include: Blockchain, Digital Assets, FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Women in Space Exploration, Global Women's Entrepreneurship & Leadership, Podcasting, Healing & Wellness

BERMUDA, June 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - You are cordially invited to join us for this Global Virtual Summit celebrating men who have empowered the voices of women & girls around the world as we discuss new paradigms in reshaping the global digital economy and celebrate the launch of The State of Women Podcast Network in partnership with The State of Women Institute, SHEQONOMI, and Women Investing in Women DIGITAL.



1. Inviting all global partners & leaders committed to the economic empowerment of women to join us for various strategic opportunities

2. Our 3-day event will engage women entrepreneurs & women owned enterprises build bridges for global international trade & commerce

3. Join us in setting a new global standard for the economic empowerment of women, especially small and large scale women entrepreneurs from leading economies, emerging markets, and industry thought leaders and mavericks leading Post-Pandemic Recovery.

Register here: https://hopin.com/events/strongertogether

Global investment into women led companies has reached an all time low during 2020. We are seeing many innovative ideas come out of developing nations across the globe that deserve more visibility and connectivity with qualified investors and partners who can help them grow and scale. Amplifying Her Voice will serve as a global platform that will bring such stakeholders together from within Women Investing in Women Digital's virtual tribe to a broader global community of women entrepreneurs, investors, technologies, and industry professionals to accelerate both communication and unprecedented digital connectivity. This Roundtable will be the beginning of a series of conversations where professionals from within the global innovation ecosystem may listen, learn, and share best practices with the global women's entrepreneurship ecosystem where our global network of women investors and philanthropists will be invited. Your will have the opportunity to share your CALL's to Action from local, regional, and global standpoints that will hopefully be a starting for deeper conversations and partnerships leading to change, investment, impact, and transformation.

About Amplifying Her Voice (June 22-24, 2021):

We brought together thousands of women from around the globe for International Women's Day. We have learned from mothers around the world this Mother's Day. And this June 22 to 24, in honor of this Father's Day, we're inviting you to join us for the Amplifying Her Voice Father's Day "Stronger Together" Summit as we join forces with the fathers speaking up and fighting for gender equity, safety for all, full economic participation for everyone, and more--all while raising the next generation of empowered, ambitious, equality-focused young people.

Hear from the dads in our lives about gender roles, supporting children's gender expression, confidence, independence, the role of feminism in fatherhood and in men's lives, the importance and challenge of being allies to girls and women, navigating masculinity, mental health, preventing violence, fulfillment as fathers, supporting their partners, encouraging girls (and children of any gender) to pursue their dreams, the experiences of sons and daughters, and more.

The State of Women is an inclusive and gender-affirming organization. Amplifying Her Voice "Stronger Together" is in honor of Father's Day, but we welcome all voices. As a women's organization, our primary focus is on issues that affect women--including cisgender, transgender, nonbinary, genderqueer, genderfluid, and agender people. We welcome this opportunity to join together in conversation as we all learn now we can help one another feel truly heard, seen, understood, empowered--and amplified.

Each paid "Investing in Women" ticket supports 500 women to attend for FREE! We have 50+ countries represented so far and are looking forward to having a truly inclusive event for people of all genders, backgrounds, and experiences to learn and grow together. EVERYONE is welcome to listen, connect, and learn from our allies in the fight for gender equality. We never want cost to be prohibitive for any of our events or initiatives, if anyone is not able to afford a ticket, please email lily@thestateofwomen.org. All sessions will be recorded and shared free of charge post event.

About Anu Bhardwaj

Founder Anu Bhardwaj is a serial social entrepreneur and philanthropist, listed on the 2020 Inc Magazine Global Top 100 Female Founders and one of 7 female Award Recipients of the 2020 Transform Fund from the Islamic Development Bank (from a pool of 5,000 applicants worldwide). Anu also co-chaired the 2nd Annual Blockchain for Impact Summit at the United Nations HQ in 2019, and is the founder of Women Investing in Women Digital with over 1M international followers, The State of Women Institute, and SHEQONOMI which has produced a suite of women-led and women focused podcast APPS on Android, iOS, and KaiOS.

About The State Of Women Institute

The State of Women Institute is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of women and girls through programs and initiatives that support the creation of various forms of digital media (including podcasts, video documentary, social media related, print, AR and VR). The State of Women Podcast Network, launching Spring 2021 on GooglePlay, Android, and KaiOS, encompassing 300 women podcasters from across five continents. The State of Women Institute will be partnering with Women Investing in Women DIGITAL, SHEQONOMI, and a long list of reputable global non-profits and change makers across 100+ countries worldwide in leading "Amplifying Her Voice" Global Virtual Summit in honor of Father's Day 2021.

About SHEQONOMI

SHEQONOMI is on a mission to bring women's voices to the main stage, and that alone has the power to change the trajectory of our entire planet. SHEQONOMI is a highly unique podcast platform - built organically by millennial women to serve 2 billion women globally, where content creation and listening are rewarded.

