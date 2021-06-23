World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SCCG Management And Kinectify Bring Simplified KYC / AML Solution To US Gaming Industry

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:08 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Stephen Crystal announced that Kinectify and SCCG Management have entered into an agreement to bring Kinectify's new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry.

Stephen Crystal, Founder, SCCG Management, said of the event, "We are excited to bring this set of business essential products to the casino and iGaming industry. This product, so well regarded by many in the casino gaming space, will bring a competitive solution to our high-risk industry."

Kinectify has ushered in a new era of risk management software for the gaming industry. Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organizations to know each and every customer and vendor, seamlessly streamline workflows, and centralize information. Addressing the impact Kinectify has on compliance programs, Ben Floyd, former SVP of AML, Caesars Entertainment said, "Kinectify is a game-changer for AML compliance. Designed by industry professionals with efficiency and the end-user in mind, this is a no-brainer for gaming companies."

Joseph Martin, CEO and Founder of Kinectify said, "We are delighted to team-up with Stephen Crystal and his group at SCCG Management to bring Kinectify to the gaming industry. For too long, the gaming industry has struggled with subpar compliance products that have limited their ability to serve their customers and grow. The impressive SCCG Management team filled with casino owners, regulators, and gaming practitioners further deepens Kinectify's expertise and product offering to the gaming space."

?Kinectify is a game-changer for AML compliance. Designed by industry professionals with efficiency and the end-user in mind, this is a no-brainer for gaming companies," says Ben Floyd, former SVP of AML, Caesars Entertainmentectify.

Kinectify, a privately held company based in Las Vegas, NV, has developed AML and KYC software to centralize risk management information and automate processes. Kinectify?s leadership includes gaming AML practitioners and executives from a range of high-risk industries.

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


UN: Tackling Biodiversity & Climate Crises Together And Their Combined Social Impacts

Unprecedented changes in climate and biodiversity, driven by human activities, have combined and increasingly threaten nature, human lives, livelihoods and well-being around the world... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 