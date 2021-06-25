31st HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair Opens On 14 July

Host of activities under 'Inspirational and Motivational Reading' theme

HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 31st HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will run from 14 to 20 July (Wednesday to Tuesday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This year's event has received an enthusiastic response from participating organisations, with more than 700 exhibitors expected to deliver a wide selection of cultural activities and leisure experiences over the week of the fair, which runs together with the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the debut World of Snacks.

Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said the Hong Kong Book Fair Cultural Events Advisory Panel has adopted the theme Inspirational and Motivational Reading for the 2021 HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, hoping that the event can encourage readers to seek out motivational books that can inspire a more positive lifestyle.

Introducing highlights of this year's Book Fair at a press conference today are (from right) Hong Kong authors Rap Chan and Su Hei; Yau Lop-poon, Editor-in-Chief of Yazhou Zhoukan and member of the Hong Kong Book Fair 2021 Cultural Events Advisory Panel, Hong Kong Publishing Federation; Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director; Anita Wan, Chairperson, Hong Kong Publishing Professionals Society and Honorary Secretary, Hong Kong Publishing Federation; and Hong Kong author Shirley Loo.

Two thematic exhibitions, Cherished Memories of the Children’s Paradise and The Dragon Never Dies - Bruce Lee @80, will showcase two precious collections of memorabilia at the Art Gallery at the HKCEC.

During the fair period and the citywide Cultural July campaign, more than 600 online and offline cultural events will be organised, including thematic exhibitions at the Art Gallery at the HKCEC and seminars hosted by acclaimed writers, bringing the joy of reading to the whole city.

Book Fair theme aims at nourishing minds

The theme of this year's Book Fair is Inspirational and Motivational Reading, with the tagline "Reading the World: Inspiring the Mind and Refreshing the Soul". Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "The Hong Kong Book Fair Cultural Events Advisory Panel has picked this meaningful theme, with the hope that the fair can encourage readers to seek out motivational books that can inspire a more positive lifestyle. Running in tandem with the Book Fair, the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will showcase diverse lifestyle experiences and snacks from across the globe. Together, these three events can help people declutter their minds and live more rewarding and fulfilling lives."

Thematic exhibitions present classic collections

Aligning with this year's Book Fair theme, the HKTDC will showcase a thematic exhibition, titled Words to Warm the Heart, at the Art Gallery outside Hall 3. The exhibition will introduce a number of inspirational authors and some of their selected works, including (in no particular order) A Nong, Cheng Kok-kong, Lee Chack-fan, Philemon Choi, Wu Yin-ching, Shirley Loo, Agnes Chan, Joseph Sung, Su Hei and Rap Chan. Precious memorabilia from the authors will be on display, including manuscripts, calligraphy artworks and souvenirs, helping readers to appreciate the writers' creative journeys from different perspectives.

The Art Gallery will also feature a number of other exhibitions. Cherished Memories of the Children's Paradise will display rare copies and illustrations from different eras of the popular kids' magazine Children's Paradise. The Dragon Never Dies - Bruce Lee @80, organised with the support of the Bruce Lee Club, brings together Bruce Lee memorabilia from collectors, providing visitors with the opportunity to revisit some of the legendary kung fu star's iconic moments.

Another exhibition, Hong Kong Palace Museum, will introduce the innovative approaches taken to showcase precious exhibits from the Palace Museum and other renowned institutions.

Seminar Series promotes broad range of literature

The "Eight Seminar Series" returns to the Book Fair in 2021, continuing to promote the joy of reading by exposing readers to authors and works from a diverse range of literary genres. The Renowned Writers Seminar Series, co-organised with Mingpao and Yazhou Zhoukan, makes a welcome return, while other featured series include Theme of the Year: "Inspiring the Mind and Refreshing the Soul", the English and International Reading Series, World of Knowledge, Children and Youth Reading, Spiritual Growth and Personal Development, Lifestyle and the Hong Kong Cultural and Historical Seminar Series. More details of the seminars and featured speakers can be found at https://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/en/Events/Event-Schedule.html.

Brand-new experiences at Sports and Leisure Expo

This year's Sports and Leisure Expo will cover a broad range of sports and leisure brands, products and services. In addition to the 10 existing themes, the expo features the new Travel. Excursion zone, showcasing exciting outdoors activities such as diving, stand-up paddle-boarding, rock climbing and geo-tours. A range of free trials and demonstrations will be offered at the expo, including a lion dance performance run by the Hong Kong Chinese Martial Arts Dragon and Lion Dance Association, a pickleball taster session from the Asia Elite Sports Association, and a speed stacking experience coordinated by the Hong Kong Sport Stacking Association. In addition, local rugby players Salom Yiu and Sham Wai-sum, freestyle football player Tony Ma and other Hong Kong sports stars will take part in a series of celebrity-sharing sessions and performances, livening up the expo with their impressive skills.

Visitors who prefer more sedentary pursuits can participate in a series of activities such as photography workshops and table-top games. At the Discover Poland through Board Games activity, Aleksander Danda, Poland's Consul General in Hong Kong, will introduce traditional Polish table-top games and Polish culture through interactive game sessions.

World of Snacks debuts with global selection of tasty treats

Making its debut in 2021, the World of Snacks features six thematic zones: Travel Delights, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time and Snack Bar, bringing together more than 1,000 popular treats from across the globe. International snacks on offer include prawn crackers delivered directly from Japan by HT Mall; famous Taiwan souvenir snacks HiWalk and PAH JI HUE` from Taiwan Gift Baskets; Chupa Chups Mega Chups limited edition, usually only available at airports, from Sweet Dreams by Heinemann; coconut candies from Yan Chim Kee; Chicago-style Garrett Popcorn; Minor Figures nitro cold brew latte; Eat Real sea salt hummus chips; Hart Sacha salted inchi; organic unsalted cashews; and a wide selection of natural, additive-free and highly nutritional snacks. Exciting activities include the lollipop bouquet workshop, handmade rock candies workshop and a taro pastry demonstration.

The HKTDC Education and Careers Expo will be held at the HKCEC from 15 to 18 July, running in parallel with the Book Fair. Youngsters and jobseekers can access the latest useful information on education and career opportunities for their life planning at this one-stop event. Admission to the expo is free of charge.

Incentive campaign to encourage vaccination

In support of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's "Early Vaccination for All" campaign, a number of booths will offer various incentives to visitors who have been vaccinated, including book discounts and giveaways, cash vouchers and gifts. Additionally, the HKTDC will offer 35,000 free admissions to those who have been vaccinated. These will be made available in limited quotas every day of the fair on a first-come-first-served basis. Visitors can enjoy free admission by presenting their vaccination record. More details can be found on the Book Fair website or mobile app: https://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/Vaccination_en.

Enhanced on-site hygiene measures ensure participants' safety

The well-being and safety of exhibitors and visitors will be the top concern at the Book Fair. Various preventive measures will be put in place, with all on-site staff and exhibitors required to present a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result or a record of receiving two COVID-19 vaccination injections in order to enter the fairground. All visitors to the fair need to record their entry date and time using the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app or by filling out a record form. Eating, drinking and food tasting within the venue (including booth areas) are all prohibited except in designated eating areas. Other safety measures include setting up temperature-screening stations, providing hand sanitiser and disinfection items at multiple locations around the HKCEC, and stepping up cleaning and disinfection at the venue.

To ensure a more even flow of visitors throughout the day, the HKTDC will introduce morning admission tickets, night admission tickets as well as a special re-entry promotion. Physical ticket sales will not be available at the fairground to avoid the use of cash and minimise contact. Visitors can pay with their Octopus cards at the entrance's toll booths to gain entry. Please see below for more details of the ticketing arrangements.

Cultural July and Cultural Journey Online

Alongside the Book Fair, the HKTDC is collaborating with numerous cultural and educational institutions, libraries, museums, shopping malls, cafes and bookstores to organise a broad range of cultural events running from late June to end of July as part of the Cultural July - Joyful Summer Reading citywide campaign. The campaign promotes reading as a step to nurture the flourishing cultural movement in the city. The HKTDC has also allocated resources to set up a Cultural Journey Online webpage on the Book Fair website, offering various e-reading resources, seminars and exhibitions to help users deepen their cultural knowledge.

