UN Human Rights Committee To Review Togo

Friday, 25 June 2021, 6:48 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (24 June 2021) — The UN Human Rights Committee will hold its upcoming session from 28 June to 23 July 2021 during which it will review Togo.

In a public dialogue held online and webcast, the Committee, which has received the country report from Togo, and submissions from non-governmental organisations as well as other stakeholders, will discuss a range of issues with the State delegation.

The topics likely to be discussed include arbitrary detention, excessive use of pre-trial detention, overcrowded detention conditions and ill-treatment of detainees; curbs on the freedom of expression of journalists, human rights defenders and political activists; criminalization of same-sex relations and violations of the human rights of LGBTI people.

The Committee will also discuss lists of issues on Burundi, Albania, Canada, Ecuador, France, Mozambique, Timor-Leste and Turkey to prepare for their reviews in future sessions.

More information about the upcoming session, including reports submitted by the State party, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders, is now available here.

