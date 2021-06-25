World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Looks To Partnerships To Support Business Recovery

Friday, 25 June 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: APEC

Finance ministers and business leaders from the 21 APEC member economies convened virtually on Friday to discuss the ongoing responses for businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, during the pandemic, as well as the policies economies can focus on to help businesses recover.

New Zealand Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson hosted the Informal Finance Ministerial Meeting with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in a bid to intensify exchanges of views and experiences on best practices for helping businesses survive the health and economic crisis.

In his opening remarks, Minister Robertson, who is also the 2021 Chair of the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process, said that the informal dialogue enabled a deeper understanding of the concerns the private sector has within the APEC region. These engagements inform the policy discussions APEC Finance Ministers will have at their meeting later in October.

“The Finance Ministers’ Process this year is focusing on the macroeconomic responses to COVID and a longer-term look at how fiscal policy and budget frameworks may evolve as a result of the pandemic,” said Minister Robertson.

“Partnerships between governments, businesses and civil societies are critical to the region’s response to COVID-19 and will continue to play an important role in the longer-term recovery,” he added.

Ongoing challenges such as social inequality arising from rapid evolution of technology, accelerating climate change and growing inequality in income and wealth distribution remain a focus for APEC economies, especially given the uneven impact of COVID-19.

Discussions have covered the importance of addressing these issues and the range of policy tools being used to support communities.

These measures include assistance to preserve jobs and livelihoods, fiscal and monetary stimulus to support businesses, open borders for trade, especially for essential medicines, equipment and services and resistance to protectionist restrictions.

At the dialogue, ministers and business leaders shared their views on the most important and impactful policies that economies should focus on to aid businesses in the recovery.

Minister Robertson reiterated that fiscal and monetary policy must continue to play a role in combatting the impacts of the pandemic, but it is also clear that stimulus alone is not sufficient.

“The pandemic has enforced a need for complementary macroeconomic and structural policy,” he said.

Business leaders emphasized the importance of trade and open markets in spreading the availability of vaccines, essential health supplies and associated goods and services and keeping global supply chains moving.

“It is clear for us that addressing the continuing pandemic must be the top priority for APEC economies—overcoming the health crisis and using widespread vaccination and testing for safe and seamless reopening of borders as a pre-requisite for economic recovery,” explained Rachel Taulelei, 2021 Chair of the APEC Business Advisory Council.

“Trade is an enabler of a return to sustainable economic growth in the region,” Taulelei added.

Ministers and business leaders also discussed the importance of the region’s recovery being sustainable and inclusive, and how economies and businesses can work together to achieve this goal.

“Sustainability and inclusion are ongoing challenges, which need a stepped-up response in a region that needs to learn to live with COVID,” Taulelei highlighted. She emphasized that actions to address climate change and other environmental risks are necessary for a healthy planet, and eventually healthy economies and societies.

“Some people have already paid too high a price during the pandemic, including women, youth, Indigenous people, those living in rural areas and those without the skills required for an increasingly digital economy,” she added. “Their well-being needs to be a priority as we move forward.”

APEC Secretariat Executive Director, Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, acknowledged member economies’ commitment to increase cooperation the past year, and reminded ministers that the unprecedented crisis needs holistic, bold and practical responses.

“In addition to international cooperation and coordination, cross-functional and interagency linkages are as crucial as member economies pursue long-term, sustainable solutions to economic resiliency and recovery,” Dr Sta Maria concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


UN: Tackling Biodiversity & Climate Crises Together And Their Combined Social Impacts

Unprecedented changes in climate and biodiversity, driven by human activities, have combined and increasingly threaten nature, human lives, livelihoods and well-being around the world... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 