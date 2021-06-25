World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Avantor Named Best Company In Bioprocessing Excellence At Biologics Manufacturing Korea 2021

Friday, 25 June 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Seoul, Korea, June 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies and applied materials industries, was named best company in bioprocessing excellence for single-use solutions and best bioprocessing supplier for upstream processing at Biologics Manufacturing Korea (BMK) 2021.

This is the second consecutive year Avantor has been selected as the best company in the single-use category at BMK. As the development and supply of biopharmaceuticals, including COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, become more important than ever, Avantor has been actively supporting the discovery to delivery of biopharmaceutical therapies to both domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies. A key piece of this contribution is supplying differentiated upstream solutions such as high-purity materials.

Avantor also has been recognized for its ongoing efforts to develop single-use solutions, which are emerging as the preferred option to improving biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Avantor is responding to rapidly increasing needs for treatments and therapies by providing customized solutions to biopharma companies. Avantor closely analyzes manufacturing processes to support customers with increased yield and reduced resources when developing new therapeutics.

SK Lee, Sales Director of Avantor Korea & Japan, said, "We are extremely proud to be recognized by BMK for our leadership in bioprocessing development by providing solutions to biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Working closely with our customers, we play a critical role in enabling breakthroughs in life-changing biologics."

Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President, Biopharma Asia Middle East & Africa for Avantor said, "Avantor's continued investment in single-use solutions, including our recent acquisition of RIM Bio, with manufacturing capabilities in China, go a long way to demonstrate our commitment to delivering bioprocessing excellence. Our process development and optimization capabilities carried out by our dedicated expert researchers at our Korea Innovation Center is helping customers deliver on cost and time efficiencies."

For more information on Avantor's single-use solution for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, visit https://youtu.be/mfjZEfO_RVM.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Biologics Manufacturing Korea Excellence Award 2021

The Biologics Manufacturing Korea Excellence Award seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence with enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality. 2021 marks the tenth year of ABEA. The BMK Awards is part of the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) which seeks to recognize organizations within Korea who have engaged in substantial efforts to innovate, optimize processes and uphold a high level of efficacy, quality and safety in biological products manufacturing.

