World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZDF Medical Officer Joins Australian Response To Fiji Covid Surge

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) medical doctor has deployed to Fiji to join an Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT) providing support to health authorities following a surge in cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

The Government recently announced two New Zealand medical specialists would be embedded with the AUSMAT. They include New Zealand Army medical officer Major Naomi Gough, a public health physician with a wide range of experience in communicable disease control, who is set to join the team after completing Fiji’s quarantine requirements.

The AUSMAT’s work will include health system management and infection control measures.

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said Major Gough had extensive experience in public health, and provided expert medical advice and support on operations.

“We’re pleased to be able to deploy Naomi to embed with the joint Australia-New Zealand team and support our neighbours in Fiji with their response to the outbreak,” he said.

Major Gough said that as a part of the AUSMAT team she will be responding to Fiji’s request for assistance and will be there to provide public health support to the Fijian response.

Her career as a public health physician includes leadership roles in communicable disease control and incident control for outbreaks.

“Communicable disease control is not just about the bug, it’s taking into account the broader challenges that individuals and communities face when responding to an outbreak, and thinking about solutions that will not only support control measures, but build community resilience and wellbeing,” she said.

Major Gough is expected to be in Fiji for about five weeks.

As well as being vaccinated, Major Gough and others in the AUSMAT team are taking a range of precautions to protect themselves and prevent spread of the virus including having their own supplies of Personal Protective Equipment and daily testing.

Major Gough will complete 14 days in managed isolation on her return to New Zealand.

The NZDF recently deployed a six-person medical team to the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai, where they worked with counterparts in the Australian Defence Force and personnel from other nations assisting with testing and treatment to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: The Trillion Dollar Climate Finance Challenge (and Opportunity)

It’s overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a very significant threat to humanity and while there are countless solutions to tackling what has been described by the UN as the “existential threat” of our times, it is still not fully clear how these solutions will be paid for... More>>


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 