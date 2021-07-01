World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mali: Rampant Impunity For Human Rights Violations Poses Grave Risk For Protection Of Civilians– Bachelet

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva (29 June 2021) – The rise in human rights violations and abuses in Mali since last August is deeply concerning, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday.

There have been repeated attacks over the last six months by groups such as the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), as well as violence across communal lines, all resulting in civilian casualties.

The Human Rights and Protection Division of the UN Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) recorded 617 human rights abuses, including 165 killings (147 men, nine women, seven boys and two girls) by armed groups from January to June 2021. This represents an increase of some 37 per cent on the 449 abuses, among them 121 killings, documented from August to December 2020.

A striking example of the deteriorating human rights situation across Mali is a steep rise in abductions, largely by community-based armed groups and militias in central Mali, notably the Da Na Ambassagou militia, and also by armed groups such as the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

During the first six months of 2021, MINUSMA documented at least 328 abductions (307 men, 11 boys, nine women and one girl), significantly more than the 187 cases documented during 2020 and a four-fold increase on abductions in 2019.

In addition, MINUSMA recorded a sharp increase in violations by State actors in the first half of 2021 - up from 53 violations recorded between August and December 2020 to 213 violation between January and June this year. Of these, 155 violations were perpetrated by the Malian Defence and Security Forces (MDSF), including extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of 44 civilians. These 155 violations represented some 73% of those committed by State actors.

“I again urge the Malian authorities to break the cycle of impunity and establish prompt, thorough, impartial and effective investigations into all allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including those committed by the military. Accountability must prevail to ensure peace,” the High Commissioner stressed. “I note that the Malian Prime Minister recently said he is committed to ending impunity and so I call upon the Government to translate this commitment into action without delay.”

“I also call upon the Government to take concrete steps towards the effective and swift implementation of the recommendations of the International Commission of Inquiry,” Bachelet added.

“I urge the Malian authorities to ensure that the rule of law is respected and human rights upheld, and to take steps to enhance the gender balance in leadership roles during this transition period,” Bachelet said.

Just over 21 per cent of transitional Government are women - six members out of a total of 28. This falls short of the requirements of Malian legislation from 2015 that stipulates 30 per cent of positions filled by appointment or election must be held by women.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



World Vision: Peace Must Hold To Enable Us To Save Lives In Tigray

World Vision welcomes the announcement by the government of Ethiopia of a unilateral ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ and calls on all sides in the conflict to promote peace and humanitarian access in Tigray following the latest military developments... More>>


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: The Trillion Dollar Climate Finance Challenge (and Opportunity)

It’s overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a very significant threat to humanity and while there are countless solutions to tackling what has been described by the UN as the “existential threat” of our times, it is still not fully clear how these solutions will be paid for... More>>


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 