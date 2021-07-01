World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tide Going Out On Pacific Banking Services

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 10:22 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The tide is going out on international banking services for Pacific island nations, which could make trade, investment and sending money home more difficult and expensive.

Trade, foreign investment and remittance payments for Pacific nations all rely on correspondent banking relationships. These relationships enable cross-border payments and currency exchange.

These banking relationships are vital to the economic prosperity of Pacific nations, this Reserve Bank briefing shows.

However, correspondent banking relationships in the Pacific region are in decline. Some Australian and New Zealand banks are choosing to reduce or withdraw their services to some parts the Pacific region, which is at the forefront of an international trend of retreat.

From 2011 to 2019, the number of active cross-border correspondent banking relationships worldwide fell by 22 percent, but the fall was double that in Melanesia and Polynesia. More recent reports suggest the rate of retreat has continued or even speeded up in some parts of the Pacific.

The correspondent banking network is shrinking in part because of the rising risks and costs in relation to anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) requirements.

However, the consequences of an unchecked withdrawal of correspondent banking services could be significant for many small Pacific island nations.

The cost of accessing financial services in the Pacific is high. Many countries are heavily dependent on the international payments from tourism and remittances from Pacific people around the world sending money back to their home countries.

For many people, remittances help pay the bills in the islands. In Tonga, for example, remittance payments are estimated to have accounted for close to 38 percent of GDP in 2020 and almost 19 percent for Samoa.

If the already sparse correspondent banking network gets even smaller, it would concentrate payments services through a few fragile channels. It could also force payments to go through riskier networks, increasing financial system risk, making remittances more expensive, and potentially disrupting crucial ways of making payments.

The Reserve Bank urges banks to re-consider how they can continue to serve the needs of our Pacific neighbours.

“Now is the time for New Zealand banks to act with courage to keep providing banking services, including money remittances, to the Pacific Islands,” Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has previously said.

The Pacific Remittance Project

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Pacific Remittance Project was established in 2019 with the aim of enhancing access to, and reducing the costs of remittances to the Pacific. The project is currently exploring a range of initiatives including ongoing information gathering exercises, policy/legislative changes and the development of a regional electronic know-your-customer facility. This work will help address some of the underlying factors contributing to the withdrawal of correspondent banking relationships. However, there is a risk that our efforts could be undermined if Australian and New Zealand banks withdraw their services from the Pacific before the Pacific Remittance Project’s work is completed.

More information:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



World Vision: Peace Must Hold To Enable Us To Save Lives In Tigray

World Vision welcomes the announcement by the government of Ethiopia of a unilateral ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ and calls on all sides in the conflict to promote peace and humanitarian access in Tigray following the latest military developments... More>>


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: The Trillion Dollar Climate Finance Challenge (and Opportunity)

It’s overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a very significant threat to humanity and while there are countless solutions to tackling what has been described by the UN as the “existential threat” of our times, it is still not fully clear how these solutions will be paid for... More>>


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 