At The UN, Countries To Demonstrate Stronger Commitment To Sustainable Development In Response To The Pandemic

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 6:05 pm
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Pre-HLPF press briefing 
Thursday 1 July 2021
12:30 pm EDT
This year’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July 2021 is a decisive moment for catalyzing action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development. Under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Forum – a mix of in-person and virtual meetings – will showcase how countries are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a way that helps realize the SDGs. It will underscore that the Goals are the only recourse for building a more resilient, equitable and sustainable future, but also identify the approaches that are working and the difficulties all countries are facing as they embark on an SDG-driven recovery from the pnademic.

The Forum will focus on a sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. It will hone in on the situation and progress towards nine Sustainable Development Goals: 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17.

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and rising inequalities, 43 countries will present their Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) of actions taken to achieve the SDGs in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. Following each presentation, other countries and civil society organizations will have an opportunity to ask questions and learn from each other’s experiences.

The HLPF is also an opportunity to inspire SDG Accelerations Actions. Currently, there are over 300 initiatives by governments and non-state actors, to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs. These ambitious actions, ranging from inclusive entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities to biodiversity conservation, will be featured at a special event on SDG Acceleration Action on 8 July.

WHAT: Curtain-raiser media conference on the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development; Guest at the Noon Briefing of the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General

WHO: His Excellency Mr. Munir Akram, President of the UN Economic and Social Council

WHEN: Thursday 1 July 2021, approximately 12:30 pm EDT

Special Events:
In addition to over 300 side events, there will be several special events, including the launch of the SDGs Report 2021 (6 July), SDG Learning, Training and Practice (6-12 July), the SDG Acceleration Action event (8 July), the SDG Film Festival (12 July), the Local and Regional Governments Forum (12-13 July), the Chief Sustianability Officers Special Event (15 July) among others.

For more information on all special events and side events, see https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/hlpf/2021#other 

SDG Media Zone 
The SDG Media Zone will feature media-led conversations on socioeconomic recovery and SDG action from around the world. 
Programme: www.un.org/sdgmediazone. Watch on UN Web TV (exact times TBD)

