World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Countries Hit By The Pandemic Look To Sustainable Development Goals To Drive Effective Recovery

Friday, 2 July 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Timely, decisive action critical to charting a healthier, more equal and sustainable future
 

Reeling from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 crisis, countries are striving to find the most effective policies to overcome the pandemic and its impacts, while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the guiding post for building more inclusive, resilient and healthier societies. They will share their lessons, successes, shortcomings and plans at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July.

“The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development will put the spotlight on how to respond to the crisis and embark on a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery that can put us back on track to build a better world,” said UN ECOSOC President Munir Akram. “Countries will share and reflect on the actions they have been taking to overcome the pandemic, to address its impacts and to build back better. A core issue would be whether and how they are using the SDGs as the blueprint for their response to COVID-19,” he added.

This year, 43 countries will present their Voluntary National Reviews of actions they have taken to improve people’s standard of living within planetary boundaries despite the impact of the pandemic, starting on 12 July and continuing through 15 July. To date, 168 countries have presented their progress on the SDGs since the start of the Forum in 2016.

Convened by the UN Economic and Social Council, the Forum not only evaluates progress by countries to advance the SDGs in those difficult times but also identifies areas that need more attention and policies likely to have maximum impacts on the SDGs. Over 1000 participants — from governments to businesses and civil society organisations — will gather at the Forum to learn from each other on how to pursue the SDGs implementation while promoting the COVID-19 recovery so far.

The Forum – which will feature both in person and virtual meetings – takes place under the theme of sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine SDGs — Goals 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17 — will be the focus of conversations, laying the ground for the upcoming Food Systems Summit in September, the UN Climate Conference in November and other high-level events.

Progress has been slow since the SDGs were adopted six years ago. Rising inequalities, hunger, climate change, lack of access to education, growing unemployment, and extreme poverty were pervasive even before the emergence of COVID-19. The pandemic has erased years of progress on some SDGs, spotlighting structural fragilities and pushing countries to chart a recovery path that is people-centered and underpinned by economic reform, digital transformation, vaccine equity and climate action.

A Snapshot of the 2021 Voluntary National Reviews

Climate Action
Antigua and Barbuda, in partnership with the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI), is implementing a US$ 1.3 million project to improve its civil society access to climate financing. For Norway, measures to combat climate change are woven into the national policies and strategies. Preliminary figures show that the total Norwegian emission of greenhouse gases in 2020 were 50 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents. This is the lowest level since 1993, 12 per cent below the peak level in 2007 and a reduction of 1.5 million tonnes since 1990.

Economic Reform
Responding to the pandemic, Angola has focused on key economic reforms, aimed at macroeconomic stabilization, privatization and diversification away from its dependence on oil. On its part, China will account for almost a third of the world’s growth in 2021 driven by stronger private consumption and investment - supported by an accelerating vaccine rollout - coupled with buoyant exports.

Leaving no one behind
For many countries, building back better has translated into investing in human capital, social protection systems and improved labour markets to help the most vulnerable populations.
Egypt launched the Decent Life initiative to improve the lives of millions of poor in rural areas while Denmark inaugurated its “Children First” project, which seeks to ensure better conditions for equal opportunities in childhood.

Namibia passed the Social Protection Policy in 2021 to enhance existing social protection programmes and Cyprus adopted a support package for employees, the self-employed, vulnerable groups and businesses, which in 2020 amounted to €2.6 bln or 12.5% of GDP.

SDG Acceleration Actions
The SDGs Acceleration Actions, initiatives by governments and non-state actors to achieve the SDGs and support the Decade of Action for Sustainable Development, have increased from 147 in 2020 to over 300 today. Some of the actions include the launch of a project “Closing gaps – making social protection work for women in Mexico”, a digital transformation of small and medium businesses in Qatar and easier access to the justice system for persons with disabilities in Poland.

Launch of the SDGs Report 2021
The annual Sustainable Development Goals Report provides an overview of the world’s efforts to implement the SDGs to date, highlighting areas of progress and spheres where more action needs to be taken to ensure no one is left behind. The 2021 SDGs report will be launched on 6 July.

Other Special Events:
In addition to over 300 side events, there will be several special events, including the SDG Learning, Training and Practice (6-12 July), the SDG Acceleration Action event (8 July), the SDG Film Festival (12 July), the Local and Regional Governments Forum (12-13 July), the Chief Sustianability Officers Special Event (15 July).

For more information: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/hlpf/2021#other

SDG Media Zone (6 to 16 July)
Under the theme, Global Challenges, Local Solutions, the SDG Media Zone at the Forum will feature media-led conversations on socioeconomic recovery and SDG action from around the world. Programme: https://www.un.org/en/sdgmediazone/programme. Watch on UN Web TV

For more information: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/hlpf/2021#intro

All HLPF events will be live-streamed on UN Web TV: http://webtv.un.org
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Department of Global Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Heatwave: Record-breaking ‘Pressure-Cooker’ Hits Canada, US Northwest

A "pressure-cooker" heatwave that's broken temperature records twice in 48 hours in the US northwest and western Canada is being mirrored across large parts of the northern hemisphere, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday... More>>



World Vision: Peace Must Hold To Enable Us To Save Lives In Tigray

World Vision welcomes the announcement by the government of Ethiopia of a unilateral ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ and calls on all sides in the conflict to promote peace and humanitarian access in Tigray following the latest military developments... More>>


Covid-19: Vaccines Donated Next Year, ‘Too Late For Those Who Are Dying Today’

Millions more COVID vaccines need to be donated now to save lives and help the UN health agency reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated, by the middle of 2022... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Countries To Demonstrate Stronger Commitment To Sustainable Development In Response To The Pandemic
This year’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July 2021 is a decisive moment for catalyzing action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development... More>>

UN: The Trillion Dollar Climate Finance Challenge (and Opportunity)

It’s overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a very significant threat to humanity and while there are countless solutions to tackling what has been described by the UN as the “existential threat” of our times, it is still not fully clear how these solutions will be paid for... More>>


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 