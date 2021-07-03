World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Guatemala: Top Judges Face Threats, Must Be Protected – Expert

Saturday, 3 July 2021, 6:13 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (1 July 2021) –UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Diego García-Sayán, today urged Guatemalan authorities to tighten protection for the country’s judiciary and civil servants after one senior judge tasked with hearing cases brought against top government officials indicated he had been threatened and followed by unknown individuals.

“I am very worried about a number of recent actions aimed at weakening the rule of law and judicial independence in Guatemala,” said the UN human rights expert.

“The criminal law is being abused to target civil servants and justice officials, the very people who protect and guarantee human rights, who are strengthening the rule of law and making great strides in the fight against impunity in the country,” he said.

“I remind Guatemala of its obligation to promptly investigate acts of harassment or threats against judges.”

Judges Yassmín Barrios, Miguel Gálvez, Erika Aifán and Pablo Xitumul submitted a complaint to the public prosecutor's office on 21 June, saying they were under increased surveillance and harassed.

The four judges try high-profile cases involving past or current government officials, high powered gang members, and members of the military or paramilitary organizations. The special courts have sentenced senior officials such as former President Efrain Rios Montt.

The courts were established to help strengthen independence of the Guatemalan judiciary and to combat corruption; judges assigned to them are considered highly competent.

The four face more than 30 criminal charges, some of them several years old. They have asked the General Prosecutor to dismiss any spurious or ill-founded complaints lodged in retaliation for carrying out their official duties with independence. “It is clear that many of these cases, even if they are frivolous, are being dragged out in order to exert pressure on judges,” said García-Sayán.

The UN expert also expressed alarm at decisions of the Constitutional Court to lift immunity that had shielded judges Aifán and Xitumul against prosecution in separate cases against them.

“Guatemala must immediately stop abusing the law to harass judges,” said the independent expert. “If this highly disturbing trend continues, prosecutors, attorneys and witnesses in cases related to the fight against corruption or transitional justice may also come under threat.”

ENDS

Mr. Diego García-Sayán took up his functions as UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers in December 2016. He was formerly a judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for two consecutive terms. During his tenure, he was elected Vice-President of the Court (2008-2009) and President of the Court for two consecutive terms (2009-2013). He has long-standing experience working on human rights issues in a variety of settings, including for the United Nations and the Organization of American States.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 130 Countries And Jurisdictions Join Bold New Framework For International Tax Reform

130 countries and jurisdictions have joined a new two-pillar plan to reform international taxation rules and ensure that multinational enterprises pay a fair share of tax wherever they operate... More>>


WMO: Verifies One Temperature Record For Antarctic Continent And Rejects Another

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has recognized a new record high temperature for the Antarctic continent of 18.3° Celsius on 6 February 2020 at the Esperanza station (Argentina)... More>>



Heatwave: Record-breaking ‘Pressure-Cooker’ Hits Canada, US Northwest

A "pressure-cooker" heatwave that's broken temperature records twice in 48 hours in the US northwest and western Canada is being mirrored across large parts of the northern hemisphere, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Countries To Demonstrate Stronger Commitment To Sustainable Development In Response To The Pandemic
This year’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July 2021 is a decisive moment for catalyzing action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development... More>>

UN: The Trillion Dollar Climate Finance Challenge (and Opportunity)

It’s overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a very significant threat to humanity and while there are countless solutions to tackling what has been described by the UN as the “existential threat” of our times, it is still not fully clear how these solutions will be paid for... More>>


COP26: Progress Made As May-June UN Climate Change Session Closes

The May-June Climate Change Session, the first to have been held virtually to prepare for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held at the end of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, closed today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 