Yemen: Authorities Violating Union Rights

The ITUC is calling on the authorities in Yemen to cease interfering in trade union activities and to return properties that are owned by the General Federation of Yemeni Trade Unions (GFYTU) and have been confiscated.

The government has also been trying to set up organisations under its control, which purport to be trade unions, in an effort to weaken the GFYTU.

“The people of Yemen continue to suffer in appalling conditions, with the armed conflict besetting the country and the COVID-19 pandemic causing further devastation. The authorities should stop interfering in the affairs of the GFYTU, return the properties they have taken from the union centre and engage in dialogue and negotiation in line with international labour standards,” said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

“Dialogue and respect for international law must be the way forward, not confrontation and violation of international standards,” added Sharan Burrow.

The ITUC further reaffirms its support for international initiatives aimed at ending the war in Yemen and calls on the parties to the conflict to respond positively to the calls and initiatives for dialogue, peace and a pathway out of the humanitarian emergency that exists in the country.

