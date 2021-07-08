World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Voices Deep Concern Over Reported Deaths Of Protesters In Kingdom Of Eswatini

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: UN News

The eruption of violence in the Kingdom of Eswatini in recent days is “deeply concerning”, amid reports that dozens of people have been killed or injured during protests calling for democratic reforms, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday. In a statement later in the day, the UN chief called for "inclusive and meaningful dialogue", to end the violence.

Unrest first began in the last absolute monarchy in Africa, in May, when students took to the streets to call for accountability for the death of a 25-year-old law student, allegedly at the hands of the police.

In late June, these protests grew into daily pro-democracy marches in several locations around the Kingdom, with protesters voicing deep-seated political and economic grievances, said OHCHR, in the regular briefing for reporters at the UN in Geneva.

Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, gained independence 53 years ago, and is ruled by King Mswati III. He chooses the prime minister and cabinet, and has the power to dissolve Parliament.

Guterres call

The Secretary-General António Guterres said he was continuing to follow developments in the Kingdom "with increasing concern".

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and address their differences through inclusive and meaningful dialogue", said the statement issued by his Spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General underlines the importance of enabling all Emaswati to exercise their civil and political rights peacefully and urges the security forces to exercise utmost restraint."

‘Unnecessary’ use of force

OHCHR Spokesperson Liz Throssell, said her office had received allegations of “disproportionate and unnecessary use of force”, harassment and intimidation by security forces, including the use of live ammunition by police.

She urged the authorities in Eswatini to “fully adhere to human rights principles in restoring calm and the rule of law, in particular the obligation to minimise any use of force.

“We also call on the Government to ensure that there are prompt, transparent, effective, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations”, she added, “including those by law enforcement personnel in the context of the demonstrations, and that those responsible are held to account.”

She reminded authorities that peaceful protests are protected under international human rights law, “including under Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which the Kingdom of Eswatini is a State Party.”

Internet blocked

The OHCHR Spokesperson also expressed concern at reports that Internet services were disrupted last week and called on authorities “to take all steps to ensure that Internet access is not blocked.”

Ms. Throssell urged the Government of the Kingdom “to open up a longer-term dialogue to air and address the underlying public concerns that have given rise to these recent protests.

“We remain committed to working with the Government of Eswatini to strengthen human rights promotion and protection, including support and guidance in implementing recommendations by UN human rights mechanisms, including guaranteeing the rights to freedom of expression, of peaceful assembly and to freedom of association, as well as the right of people to participate in the conduct of public affairs.”

The UN chief welcomed efforts being led by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to find a solution to the current situation. "The United Nations remains committed to working with the Government and the people of Eswatini, and all partners, to ensure a peaceful resolution", he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Euro Med Monitor: Yemen: Assassination Of Key Political Activists Reflects Ramifications Of Lack Of Accountability

A group of unknown gunmen have assassinated a prominent political activist belonging to the Yemeni Al-Islah Party, Bilal Mansour Al-Maisari, on Wednesday in the Mansoura district of the Aden governorate, southern Yemen, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement... More>>


UN: ‘Free, Unfettered Access’ Needed To Assist Millions In War-torn Tigray

The World Food Programme (WFP) has resumed operations in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, after fighting halted the emergency response last week, although the agency warned on Friday that “serious challenges” continue to threaten the entire humanitarian response... More>>


OECD: 130 Countries And Jurisdictions Join Bold New Framework For International Tax Reform

130 countries and jurisdictions have joined a new two-pillar plan to reform international taxation rules and ensure that multinational enterprises pay a fair share of tax wherever they operate... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>



UNFCCC: Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 Kicks Off

The Virtual Thematic Sessions of Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 (APCW 2021) kicked off today. APCW 2021 will be held from 6 to 9 July and is hosted by the Government of Japan... More>>

UN: Countries To Demonstrate Stronger Commitment To Sustainable Development In Response To The Pandemic
This year’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July 2021 is a decisive moment for catalyzing action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 