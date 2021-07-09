World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bytom And Moonstake Form Partnership For Bytom 2.0 And DeFi Collaboration

Friday, 9 July 2021, 5:37 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bytom and Moonstake, one of the industry's top staking providers, have entered into a strategic collaboration. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol to meet the growing user and commercial demand in the Asian region and global market, aiming to become the largest staking pool provider (PoS staking) in Asia.

Moonstake joins the Bytom 2.0 ecosystem in its commitment to market and commercial success

Moonstake will be supporting the Bytom 2.0 ecosystem and providing its expertise in staking. The addition of Moonstake will provide Bytom users assurance with its expertise in Staking, while also bringing new digital asset options to Moonstake's existing users. Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 12 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, and IOST.

Bytom and Moonstake will also collaborate closely for marketing and community outreach efforts. Moonstake has strong user bases in markets such as Japan, Singapore and Southeast Asia, and its advisory team consists of members from several esteemed public chains and DeFi projects such as Lisk, Ramp, Centrality, RockX, Ruby Capital, and Harmony.

A Partnership for Opportunities in DeFi

The DeFi space currently has a very high concentration of innovation in the blockchain space. Both Bytom and Moonstake have deep technical and product expertise in this area. Bytom's DeFi protocol cluster product MOV (MOV.network) is a multi-decentralised protocol product that combines cross-chain, AMM, order book and interest rate protocols. Meanwhile, Moonstake currently has partnerships with Muse Finance and other high-profile projects in the DeFi space. Moonstake and Bytom will work together in the DeFi space to explore possibilities in the technology and ecosystem.

Lawrence Lin, the CEO at Moonstake expresses his excitement for this collaboration: "Moonstake looks forward to supporting Bytom 2.0 and its move to PoS. We will also work closely with Bytom for co-marketing and community outreach, and to explore deeper partnerships for the DeFi space."

Bytom CEO Langyu Said: "We can make a difference by collaborating with Moonstake. We believe that we can make a great success together in staking, DeFi and marketing together," said Lang Yu, the CEO at Bytom Foundation.

Together, Moonstake and Bytom's partnership promises to bring great value to the crypto staking and DeFi community as the Bytom blockchain makes its strategic migration to the PoS protocol and delivers further innovation to the market.

About Bytom

Bytom is a blockchain-based open-source value-exchange protocol. It aims to tokenize real-world assets, such as warrants, securities, dividends and bonds. Users can use the Bytom blockchain to create assets without limits and have these assets circulate freely.

Bytom has built a comprehensive product ecosystem that covers,

1. Bytom Blockchain

2. DeFi protocol (MOV)

3. Cross-chain gateway (OFMF)

4. Enterprise Blockchain (Bystack)

5. And also leading an IEEE working standard group

Learn more by visiting: https://bytom.io, follow us onTwitter@Bytom_Official, subscribe to Bytom's Newsletter, and join our Telegram.

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnerships have been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion.

https://www.moonstake.io/

