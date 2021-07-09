Government Blockchain Association Announces Government Blockchain Week In Washington DC September 27 - October 2

What is Blockchain, and Why Is It So Important?

Get all your questions answered during Government Blockchain Week, the largest government blockchain event in history.

Washington, D.C., July 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - September 27-October 2, 2021, the Government Blockchain Association, (GBA), will present Government Blockchain Week, live, in Washington DC. This global experience will be the largest government blockchain event in history.

Government Blockchain Week will be 6 days of classes, seminars, forums, a pitch competition, the Annual Achievement Awards ceremony, and an Art Show with NFTs and Voting opportunities. The nights will be captivating with 3 Evening Receptions, each presenting a unique and dramatic opportunity to make connections, make a deal, or showcase your blockchain products.

Held in government buildings, embassies, and iconic venues throughout the city, the day events will cover topics such as Banking and Cryptocurrency; Cybersecurity; International Trade; Economic Growth; and New Paradigms. On Thursday and Friday of the week, all attendees will gather at the Congressional Auditorium of the U.S. Capitol for GBA's flagship event, "The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law". Leaders from around the globe will converge on Washington DC to discuss how blockchain technology will impact money, governance, and the law; today, and in the decades to come.

"Political freedom must be accompanied by economic freedom for people to be truly free. Blockchain Technology is a new frontier in the economic landscape," says Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA .

Tickets for Government Blockchain Week are available now to GBA Members free of charge. Non-Members can secure tickets by purchasing a ticket to the Evening Receptions.

To find out more about GBA, go to https://www.gbaglobal.org/.

