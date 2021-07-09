Rotary's Response To Fiji's Covid Crisis





Oxfam: Six-fold Increase In People Suffering Famine-like Conditions Since Pandemic Began

11 people are likely dying every minute from hunger, now outpacing COVID-19 fatalities, warns Oxfam...





UN: Time Running Out For Countries On Climate Crisis Front Line

The world's running out of time to limit global temperature rise to below two degrees Celsius, a matter of life or death for climate vulnerable countries on the front line of the crisis, the UN Secretary General reiterated on Thursday...



Euro Med Monitor: Yemen: Assassination Of Key Political Activists Reflects Ramifications Of Lack Of Accountability

A group of unknown gunmen have assassinated a prominent political activist belonging to the Yemeni Al-Islah Party, Bilal Mansour Al-Maisari, on Wednesday in the Mansoura district of the Aden governorate, southern Yemen, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement...




