CSO Group Win NSW Government Contract With Macquarie Government

Australian owned and operated CSO Group is proud to announce it has successfully secured a four-year $7 million deal with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ). The deal includes a tightly integrated solution delivering a fully managed Security Monitoring Service, (Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)) that offers real-time visibility, intelligence and remediation.

Significantly, the platform is delivered through a strategically sovereign architecture via the ‘Protected Cloud’ and Government certified environment powered by Macquarie Government, a division of Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX: MAQ).

This SOC and SIEM contract is part of the Department’s Cyber Refresh Program and in addition to the $16 million DCJ contract awarded to CSO Group in late 2020.

The signing of this latest deal has ignited a new and exciting partnership for CSO Group, with the globally recognised and Australian-owned Macquarie Telecom Group. These two Australian owned companies offer a shared vision to help organisations demystify cyber security and provide critical detection and response capabilities, all through an enterprise grade Australian sovereign solution.

CSO Group’s Integrated Security Monitoring Service (ISMS) is accessible, customisable, flexible, scalable and includes contextual use cases to ensure the delivery of a purpose-built solution to their customers. Taking the SOC-as-a-Service and SIEM-as-a-Service from Macquarie Government and wrapping their own Managed Cyber Assurance Service (M-CAS) delivers a seamless architecture providing advanced insights and increased security resilience and protection.

Leveraging strategic partnerships with CrowdStrike and FireEye’s Mandiant to provide leading intelligence and incident response only further enhances the holistic outcomes of the service.

“Working with enterprise grade Australian cyber security companies that house the data in a protected Australian data centre is a highly valuable requirement. Furthermore, the services offered enables our internal teams to conduct the in-depth threat hunts to continuously validate the secure nature of our environment. All the while knowing our service partner is acting as our overwatch, ensuring we identify and respond to malicious behaviours and events.” NSW DCJ CISO Matthew Fedele-Sirotich said.

“We are very proud of the work that our team has been providing our customers in addition to the partnership and trust we have developed with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice. As a dedicated Cyber Security System Integrator, delivering Integrated Security Outcomes to our customers is our primary goal - enhanced through orchestrating the right components of our strategic partners to meet the contextual need.”

CSO Chief Executive Officer Michael Simkovic said.

"The NSW Government is a leader in cybersecurity, driving a new strategy that sets standards and regulatory requirements within the state, and demonstrates best practice in its own cyber maturity. The combination of CSO Group’s consultative-led model and Macquarie’s heritage and experience across all levels of government - particularly over 42 per cent of Federal Government agencies - will help to realise this strategy while ensuring a sovereign data-secure environment. We look forward to working with the Department of Communities and Justice and CSO Group.” Macquarie Government Managing Director Aidan Tudehope said.

About CSO Group

Since forming in 2017, CSO Group has flourished as a dedicated enterprise cyber security solutions and services provider. CSO Group has developed a reputation as a trust cyber security integrator delivering high levels of quality security outcomes for a range of enterprise and government organisations. In 2020 CSO launched its new Managed Security Service, providing a first-of-its-kind scalable, integrated, zero trust security solution in partnership with CrowdStrike, Netskope, Okta and Proofpoint.

