World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Occupied Palestinian Territory: Israeli Settlements Should Be Classified As War Crimes, Says UN Expert

Saturday, 10 July 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (9 July 2021) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, Michael Lynk, today called on the international community to designate the creation of Israeli settlements as a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Lynk said the Israeli settlements violate the absolute prohibition against the transfer by an occupying power of parts of its civilian population into an occupied territory. The international community designated this practice as a war crime when it adopted the Rome Statute in 1998.

“For Israel, the settlements serve two related purposes. One is to guarantee that the occupied territory will remain under Israeli control in perpetuity. The second purpose is to ensure that there will never be a genuine Palestinian state,” Lynk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“These are exactly the reasons why the international community agreed to prohibit the practice of settler implantation when it created the Fourth Geneva Convention in 1949 and the Rome Statute in 1998.”

He said the Israeli settlements were “the engine of Israel’s 54-year-old occupation, the longest in the modern world”. There are now close to 300 settlements in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, with more than 680,000 Israeli settlers.

Lynk said that the illegality of the Israeli settlements is one of the most settled and uncontentious issues in modern international law and diplomacy. Their illegality has been confirmed by the United Nations Security Council, the General Assembly, the Human Rights Council, the International Court of Justice, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention and by many international and regional human rights organizations.

“It is a tragic paradox that, while the Israeli settlements are clearly prohibited by international law, the international community has been remarkably reluctant to enforce its own laws,” he said.

“In December 2016, the UN Security Council reiterated its long-standing demand in Resolution 2334 that Israel must immediately and completely cease all settlement activities. Yet, since early 2017, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has reported to the Security Council on 18 consecutive occasions that Israel has taken no steps to comply with its obligations under Resolution 2334.”

In his report, the Special Rapporteur called on the international community to adopt a plan of action:

1. Fully support the work of the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC as it investigates whether the Israeli settlements violate the Rome Statute;

2. Call upon Israel to fully dismantle its settlements;

3. Develop a comprehensive menu of accountability measures to bring Israel in compliance with international law should it continue to defy the international community;

4. Ensure full accountability of Israeli political, military and administrative leaders who are responsible for grave breaches of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory; and

5. Call upon all UN member states to implement the injunction of the Security Council in 1980, in Resolution 465, not to provide Israel with any assistance to be used in connection with the settlements.

“The time for criticism of the Israeli settlements has passed,” said Lynk. “Former Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon has said only last week that it is the lack of any international legal accountability which has enabled Israel to ignore successive UN resolutions. A new approach grounded in international law is the only path to a just end to this perpetual occupation.”

ENDS

Mr S. Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Oxfam: Six-fold Increase In People Suffering Famine-like Conditions Since Pandemic Began

11 people are likely dying every minute from hunger, now outpacing COVID-19 fatalities, warns Oxfam... More>>



UN: Time Running Out For Countries On Climate Crisis Front Line

The world’s running out of time to limit global temperature rise to below two degrees Celsius, a matter of life or death for climate vulnerable countries on the front line of the crisis, the UN Secretary General reiterated on Thursday... More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Yemen: Assassination Of Key Political Activists Reflects Ramifications Of Lack Of Accountability

A group of unknown gunmen have assassinated a prominent political activist belonging to the Yemeni Al-Islah Party, Bilal Mansour Al-Maisari, on Wednesday in the Mansoura district of the Aden governorate, southern Yemen, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>



UNFCCC: Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 Kicks Off

The Virtual Thematic Sessions of Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 (APCW 2021) kicked off today. APCW 2021 will be held from 6 to 9 July and is hosted by the Government of Japan... More>>

UN: Countries To Demonstrate Stronger Commitment To Sustainable Development In Response To The Pandemic
This year’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July 2021 is a decisive moment for catalyzing action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 