World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Syria: UN Chief Welcomes Security Council Extension Of Vital Cross-border Aid Operation

Saturday, 10 July 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN chief has welcomed a decision on Friday by the Security Council to extend the UN cross-border aid operation in northwest Syria for another 12 months, providing a lifeline for more than 3.4 million people in need, including some one million children.

Secretary-General António Guterres said via his Spokesperson, that the authorization to continue using the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, due to expire on Saturday, was essential, as it “remains a lifeline for millions of people in the area, and beyond.”

Needs increasing

“However, needs continue to outstrip the response”, the statement continued. “As the Secretary-General has highlighted to the Council, with additional crossings and expanded funding, the United Nations could do more to help the rising number of people in need.”

The compromise resolution after weeks of delay, emerged from discussions on Friday morning, and was unanimously adopted. It calls for a “substantive” UN report to be provided on aid access across the Syria-Turkish border at Bab al-Hawa, after six months, with a focus on “transparency in operations, and progress on cross-line access in meeting humanitarian needs”.

However, the operation will not depend on reauthorization in January, and can extend through to July next year.

‘Complex humanitarian emergency’

The resolution calls on Member States “to respond with practical steps to address the urgent needs of the Syrian people, in light of the profound socio-economic and humanitarian impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Syria, as a country in situation of complex humanitarian emergency”.

The statement from the UN chief stated that the UN would continue to engage with all parties to the brutal ten year conflict, “to also facilitate crossline convoys. They are critical for the expansion of the overall response as humanitarian needs continue to grow.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all parties to the conflict to ensure humanitarian access to all people in need in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

‘Heart-breaking’ suffering

In a statement released earlier in the day, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mark Cutts, said that people across Syria “are worse off than at any time since the conflict began 10 years ago.

The suffering is heart breaking in the northwest, where millions of people, most of them women and children, have been trapped along the border with Turkey in an active war zone.”

More than 1,000 trucks of humanitarian supplies cross the border every month said Mr. Cutts, and when one million people were displaced last year in the northwest, humanitarian workers were able to provide them with food, medicine, protection and shelter.

In May, 26,000 people received their first COVID-19 vaccination thanks to the border crossing, he added.

“We can only hope that one day soon there will be a political solution to the conflict in Syria”, said the aid coordinator, “meanwhile, we can save lives through vital cross-border access. By renewing authorization before it runs out this 10 July, the Security Council will ensure that millions of civilians trapped in a war zone continue to get the help they so desperately need”, he added.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Oxfam: Six-fold Increase In People Suffering Famine-like Conditions Since Pandemic Began

11 people are likely dying every minute from hunger, now outpacing COVID-19 fatalities, warns Oxfam... More>>



UN: Time Running Out For Countries On Climate Crisis Front Line

The world’s running out of time to limit global temperature rise to below two degrees Celsius, a matter of life or death for climate vulnerable countries on the front line of the crisis, the UN Secretary General reiterated on Thursday... More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Yemen: Assassination Of Key Political Activists Reflects Ramifications Of Lack Of Accountability

A group of unknown gunmen have assassinated a prominent political activist belonging to the Yemeni Al-Islah Party, Bilal Mansour Al-Maisari, on Wednesday in the Mansoura district of the Aden governorate, southern Yemen, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>



UNFCCC: Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 Kicks Off

The Virtual Thematic Sessions of Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 (APCW 2021) kicked off today. APCW 2021 will be held from 6 to 9 July and is hosted by the Government of Japan... More>>

UN: Countries To Demonstrate Stronger Commitment To Sustainable Development In Response To The Pandemic
This year’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development from 6 to 15 July 2021 is a decisive moment for catalyzing action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 