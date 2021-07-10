World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

2021 SDGs In Action Film Festival Award Ceremony: A High-Level Political Forum On Sustainable Development

Saturday, 10 July 2021, 7:40 pm
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

Monday 12 July 2021
11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m. EDT
Follow on UN WebTV

The SDGs in Action Film Festival, coordinated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, is an initiative to mobilize the creative community around the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is convened as a Special Event in connection with the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), the UN central platform for the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 SDGs.

The Festival offers grass-root filmmakers around the globe the chance to submit animated or live-action films up to 20 minutes long that showcase a person or project working on tangible solutions to the world’s biggest threats and making the Goals our reality.

Award winners will be recognized at the virtual Award Ceremony on 12 July 2021, 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. (EDT). It will be live-streamed on UN WebTV and on European and Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Networks.

Entries were accepted in the following categories for 2021:
1) Rebuilding communities from COVID-19;
2) Protecting our planet; and 
3) Advancing gender equality.

All films in the official selection have been made available online. To view the films, visit: https://sdgs.un.org/events/2021-sdgs-in-action-film-festival

