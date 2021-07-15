Policies For Agroecology: An Online Event From The Agroecology Transformative Partnership Platform (TPP)

ROME – 14 July 2021 – The Agroecology Transformative Partnership Platform’s (TPP) upcoming event will bring together over 16 international speakers to discuss how policy shifts can enable transitions to more sustainable global food systems.

Over the next decade, the world is in serious need of reformed agricultural and farming practices that work with nature, not against it. Agroecology — a science, set of practices and social movement that blends principles of ecology and farming — is increasingly regarded as one of the most promising pathways to reversing the trends of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental damages.

But these agroecological transitions require significant shifts in the enabling policy environments; they require bold strategies, policies and programs. For example, during the launch of the Agroecology TPP on 3 June, His Excellency, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, announced his nation's resolute ban on artificial fertilizers and agrochemicals.

Policy actions are central to the TPP’s driving purpose: to address knowledge and implementation gaps at the policy-science interface and accelerate agroecological transitions.

By examining concrete country case studies like this, the event’s presenters will highlight the opportunities and challenges involved in scaling-up agroecology over the next decade. They will also reveal the latest draft of “Agroecologically-conducive policies: A review of recent advances and remaining challenges” for discussion and revision (read the executive summary here). This collaborative effort will help set research, policy and investment priorities for actors at all levels.

Following the presentations, the conversation will be organized around two panels and an audience Q&A that highlight the key points of the presentations. The first panel will be made up of scientists including senior research fellow at the Open University UK, Les Levidow and Sebastien Treyer executive director of IDDRI, to discuss what is working and where the opportunities are for future research. The second panel will be comprised of practitioners, research funders and policy makers such as Emma Siliprandi, the lead focal point for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s Scaling-up Agroecology initiative.

Join us in drawing the blueprints for a world-wide agroecological transition!

15 July 2021

14h00-16h00 CEST

More about the Agroecology TPP, including how to join, can be found here: http://bit.ly/AgEc_TPP

