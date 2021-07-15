World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Policies For Agroecology: An Online Event From The Agroecology Transformative Partnership Platform (TPP)

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 5:40 am
Press Release: Agroecology TPP

ROME – 14 July 2021The Agroecology Transformative Partnership Platform’s (TPP) upcoming event will bring together over 16 international speakers to discuss how policy shifts can enable transitions to more sustainable global food systems.

Over the next decade, the world is in serious need of reformed agricultural and farming practices that work with nature, not against it. Agroecology — a science, set of practices and social movement that blends principles of ecology and farming — is increasingly regarded as one of the most promising pathways to reversing the trends of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental damages.

But these agroecological transitions require significant shifts in the enabling policy environments; they require bold strategies, policies and programs. For example, during the launch of the Agroecology TPP on 3 June, His Excellency, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, announced his nation's resolute ban on artificial fertilizers and agrochemicals.

Policy actions are central to the TPP’s driving purpose: to address knowledge and implementation gaps at the policy-science interface and accelerate agroecological transitions.

By examining concrete country case studies like this, the event’s presenters will highlight the opportunities and challenges involved in scaling-up agroecology over the next decade. They will also reveal the latest draft of “Agroecologically-conducive policies: A review of recent advances and remaining challenges” for discussion and revision (read the executive summary here). This collaborative effort will help set research, policy and investment priorities for actors at all levels.

Following the presentations, the conversation will be organized around two panels and an audience Q&A that highlight the key points of the presentations. The first panel will be made up of scientists including senior research fellow at the Open University UK, Les Levidow and Sebastien Treyer executive director of IDDRI, to discuss what is working and where the opportunities are for future research. The second panel will be comprised of practitioners, research funders and policy makers such as Emma Siliprandi, the lead focal point for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s Scaling-up Agroecology initiative.

Join us in drawing the blueprints for a world-wide agroecological transition!
15 July 2021
14h00-16h00 CEST

REGISTER HERE

More about the Agroecology TPP, including how to join, can be found here: http://bit.ly/AgEc_TPP

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Agroecology TPP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Afghanistan: 270,000 Newly Displaced This Year, Warns UNHCR

The worsening security situation across Afghanistan in the wake of foreign troop withdrawal and Taliban advances, has forced an estimated 270,000 from their homes since January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday, bringing the total internally displaced to more than 3.5 million... More>>


Virgin Galactic: Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that VSS Unity successfully reached space, completing the Company’s fourth rocket-powered spaceflight. Today’s flight was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson. ... More>>


Pacific Islands Forum: Statement On The Political Situation In Samoa

The Independent State of Samoa has for a long time been a shining example of self-determination and democracy within our Forum family. Recent political developments continue to test the stability and relationship between Samoa’s governing institutions... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>



UNFCCC: Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 Kicks Off

The Virtual Thematic Sessions of Asia-Pacific Climate Week 2021 (APCW 2021) kicked off today. APCW 2021 will be held from 6 to 9 July and is hosted by the Government of Japan... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 