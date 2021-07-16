30th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo Opens Today

Hub for study and job opportunities, 2,600+ vacancies offered

HONG KONG, July 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 30th edition of the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opened today and runs until 18 July (Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The expo is held concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and HKTDC World of Snacks, all taking place at the HKCEC. Open to the public free of charge, the two major sections at the expo - Education and Careers - provide comprehensive information on education and job opportunities.

More than 90 on-site events are being organised during the expo, including fire investigation dog performances and seminars on further education, career opportunities, immigration information and working holidays in overseas countries.

Ingrid Yeung, Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), officiated at the opening ceremony this morning. In her welcoming remarks, Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, said: "Entering its 30th edition, the Education & Careers Expo is a one-stop platform for students and jobseekers looking to review a broad range of education opportunities and career options. This year, we are delighted to welcome 800 exhibitors, including educational institutions, government departments, public organisations, professional associations and private enterprises representing 14 countries and regions."

Six education-themed zones highlight local and overseas opportunities

Six educational zones have been set up at this year's expo, including the Tertiary Academy Zone, Vocational and Professional Education Zone, Continuing Education Zone, Creative and Educational Support Services Zone, International Exchange Village and the newly launched Self-Betterment Zone, featuring a wide range of courses and self-enhancement programmes offered by different educational institutes for students, especially Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) graduates looking to chart a pathway according to their interests and capabilities.

The expo's education theme days highlight studying in the United States (16 July), France (17 July) and Canada (18 July), with representatives from consulate general offices on hand to introduce the prerequisites for admission, application procedures, information on campus life and more. Visitors can also meet with representatives from various officially recognised bodies to get first-hand information on studying abroad. Participating institutions include Advantage Austria Hong Kong and Jinan University and Huaqiao University from Mainland China.

Career theme days highlight employment trends

Catering to the recruitment demands of various industries, the expo will feature four career theme days that highlight employment trends. On the Construction Progression Pathway theme today (15 July), the supporting organisation - the Hong Kong Institute of Construction (HKIC) - invites its lecturers and graduates to discuss the manpower situation and current prospects within the industry, and introduce course details in areas such as painting and decorating, joinery, site surveying and welding. Virtual reality training equipment and students' work in electrical installation is also being showcased. The Electrical & Mechanical Engineering theme day tomorrow (16 July), co-organised by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) and the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, will invite industry professionals to share on current and future prospects in the industry and introduce the popular Engineering Graduate Training Scheme and Technician Training Scheme.

On the third day of the expo (17 July), the brand-new Skills theme, organised by the Vocational Training Council (VTC), invites several winners from the WorldSkills Competition to share their experience. Various seminars are being organised to enrich participants' knowledge on different skills, including interior design, wardrobe, jewellery and webpage development. On the last day of the expo (18 July), medical and healthcare professionals will share their work experience, the career pathway and job requirements during the Introduction to Healthcare and Medical Sector theme day.

On-the-spot recruitment provides opportunities from various industries

The Youth Zone gathers information on continuing education and career planning for young people. This year, representatives from the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups will introduce a range of popular courses such as floral design, barista skills, art therapy, speech therapy and STEM learning. Building Inspection is one of the highlights this year, with representatives sharing insider knowledge and details of career development in the industry, as well as interview tips for young candidates. In addition, information on the Working Holiday Scheme provided by various consulates can also be found at the expo, allowing young people to explore opportunities overseas.

Meanwhile, this year's Recruitment Square will cooperate with various recruitment platforms, public organisations and private companies to offer more than 2,600 job opportunities during the expo. WHub, a Hong Kong start-up community platform, will work with nine local start-ups for on-site recruitment and there will also be a range of summer jobs and temporary internships on offer for younger people. In addition, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office of the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau will set up a booth to help young people explore opportunities for study, work and entrepreneurship arising from the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Celebrities share practical tips

More than 90 on-site events will be organised as part of the expo, including fire investigation dog performances, seminars on further education, career opportunities, immigration information, working holidays and management trainee programmes, and sharing sessions on working in the mainland. Various celebrities will also be offering their valuable experiences and insights.

Jayden Lam, renowned DSE Chinese tutor, spoke earlier today and shared his tips on entering the tutoring industry and the future prospects it presents. Dominic Tong, Senior Lecturer from the Department of Physics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and guest host of the TVB programme Sidewalk Scientist, will share intriguing ways to understand physics to spur people's learning interest along with interesting thoughts on exploring potential on 16 July. The following day, Bonnie Wong, DJ from Commercial Radio Hong Kong, will talk about her career experience after graduation and how she made her dream come true by embracing the opportunity to become a TV and radio host. On the last day of the expo (18 July), Education expert Jeffrey Hui will advise participants on the strategies for studying in the UK and offer golden tips on how to put together a great CV.

