MAL Officers Get Covid-19 Jabs

Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has joined citizens both in Honiara and across the country in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic as they took their Covid-19 vaccination.

Recently MAL front liners from the Biosecurity Department took their shots together with their Director and again this week officers from the ministry took to the Central Field Hospital near Lawson Tama to take their doses.

At first staff got the sense of fear but later made decision to receive the vaccine after a team from the Health Promotion Department, Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) conducted an awareness program at the ministry (MAL) lately.

Deputy Director (supervising) of MAL Extension Department Lily Wame who took her first dose of AstraZeneca on Tuesday 13th July said she thought the injection would be more painful but no.

“I was a bit scared at first but for the sake of our children and citizens and to protect the country from the virus, I made up my mind to take up the injection.

“It is two days now after my injection and I am still feeling fine.”

Mrs. Wame appeals to other colleagues who are yet to take their jab to do so as protecting our children and the country from the virus is important.

Field Officer Leah Bently who also took her first AstraZeneca jab on Tuesday 13th July shared the same sentiments.

She said the fight against this merciless virus is everyone’s business and therefore we must through it together to protect our children and citizens from it.

“I was nervous at first but a sigh of relief came after the nurse expelled the needle.

“My appeal to other colleagues and friends is, come take your jab. The vaccine is safe to take. Let us all take it to protect our children, communities and our country from Covid-19.”

So far implementation for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out programs have covered targeted populations in Honiara, Western province, Choiseul province, Malaita Outer Islands and Guadalcanal province with vaccination is now open for all adults above 18 years of age.

