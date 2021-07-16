World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MAL Officers Get Covid-19 Jabs

Friday, 16 July 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has joined citizens both in Honiara and across the country in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic as they took their Covid-19 vaccination.

Recently MAL front liners from the Biosecurity Department took their shots together with their Director and again this week officers from the ministry took to the Central Field Hospital near Lawson Tama to take their doses.

At first staff got the sense of fear but later made decision to receive the vaccine after a team from the Health Promotion Department, Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) conducted an awareness program at the ministry (MAL) lately.

Deputy Director (supervising) of MAL Extension Department Lily Wame who took her first dose of AstraZeneca on Tuesday 13th July said she thought the injection would be more painful but no.

“I was a bit scared at first but for the sake of our children and citizens and to protect the country from the virus, I made up my mind to take up the injection.

“It is two days now after my injection and I am still feeling fine.”

Mrs. Wame appeals to other colleagues who are yet to take their jab to do so as protecting our children and the country from the virus is important.

Field Officer Leah Bently who also took her first AstraZeneca jab on Tuesday 13th July shared the same sentiments.

She said the fight against this merciless virus is everyone’s business and therefore we must through it together to protect our children and citizens from it.

“I was nervous at first but a sigh of relief came after the nurse expelled the needle.

“My appeal to other colleagues and friends is, come take your jab. The vaccine is safe to take. Let us all take it to protect our children, communities and our country from Covid-19.”

So far implementation for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out programs have covered targeted populations in Honiara, Western province, Choiseul province, Malaita Outer Islands and Guadalcanal province with vaccination is now open for all adults above 18 years of age.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Scarce Goods: Isolating Daraa Al-Balad Threatens 40,000 With Starvation

The siege imposed by the Syrian government forces on Daraa al-Balad since June 24 would lead to serious humanitarian repercussions if it continues, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on July 15, calling for lifting the siege urgently and allowing the entry of basic humanitarian supplies... More>>


Afghanistan: 270,000 Newly Displaced This Year, Warns UNHCR

The worsening security situation across Afghanistan in the wake of foreign troop withdrawal and Taliban advances, has forced an estimated 270,000 from their homes since January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday, bringing the total internally displaced to more than 3.5 million... More>>


Virgin Galactic: Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that VSS Unity successfully reached space, completing the Company’s fourth rocket-powered spaceflight. Today’s flight was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson. ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Shaping The Future Of Food Systems: Thousands Commit To Dialogues Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 130 governments are making food systems a top priority amid the pandemic and committing to an unprecedented programme of Dialogues in the run up to the UN Food Systems Summit in September... More>>

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 