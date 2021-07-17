World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Tear Down Inequalities’ To End COVID Pandemic: UNAIDS

Saturday, 17 July 2021, 5:56 am
Press Release: UN News

A new report issued on Wednesday by the UN agencyleading the fight against HIV/AIDS shows that people living with the human immunodeficiency virus face the double jeopardy of HIV and COVID-19 – as widening inequalities continue to prevent them from accessing services.

According to the UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2021,people living with HIV are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death, yet the vast majority are denied access to life-saving vaccines.

Although key populations and their sexual partners account for 65 per cent of new HIV infections, they are largely left out of both HIV and COVID-19 responses, including 800,000 children living with HIV.

“We are 40 years into the fight against HIV. Both the successes and the failures have taught us that we cannot prepare for or defeat a pandemic unless we tear down inequalities, promote people-centred, rights-based approaches and work together with communities to reach everyone in need”, said UNAIDS chief Winnie Byanyima.

Startling statistics

Studies from England and South Africa have found that the risk of dying from COVID-19 among people living with HIV is double that of the general population.

Insub-Saharan Africa, home to 67 per cent people living with HIV, less than three per cent have received even one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to date.

At the same time, HIV prevention and treatment services are eluding key populations, as well as children and adolescents.

“We have failed to learn the lessons of HIV, when millions were denied life-saving medicines and died because of inequalities in access”, said Ms. Byanyima.

Global South ‘in crisis’

As rich countries and corporations hold on tightly to the lucrative monopoly of producing and delivering COVID-19 supplies, millions of lives in the developing world are in the balance, due to lack of access.

This is severely impacting the world as health systems in developing countries become overwhelmed, such as in Uganda, where football stadiums are being turned into makeshift hospitals.

“Rich countries in Europe are preparing to enjoy the summer as their populations have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines, while the global South is in crisis”, said Ms. Byamyima.

Key populations

The new UNAIDS report illustrates how COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions have badly disrupted HIV testing, with many countries showing steep drops in HIV diagnoses, referrals to care services and HIV treatment initiations.

Some 1.5 million new HIV infections recorded last year were predominantly among transgender women, sex workers, gay men, intravenous drug users and their sexual partners – key populations that account for 65 per cent of the world’s infections.

These populations also accounted for 93 per cent of new HIV infections outside sub-Saharan Africa, and 35 percent within.

However, in most countries they remain marginalized and largely unable to access HIV services.

Billionaires are sailing their yachts in the same Mediterranean waters that migrants are drowning in – UNAIDS chief

Children more vulnerable

While HIV testing and treatment have been scaled up massively over the past 20 years, service gaps remain much larger for children than for adults, according to the report.

Last year, treatment coverage was 74 per cent for adults but just 54 per cent for children – leaving some 800,000 in the lurch.

Moreover, many children were not tested for HIV at birth and remain unaware of their HIV status, making it difficult to find and care for them.

“This is totally unacceptable”, said the top UNAIDS official.

Poor at back of line

Poverty and lack of schooling are also formidable barriers to health and HIV services.

The report shows how family planning services for women and voluntary medical male circumcision for men and boys, are much less likely to be accessed by people living in poverty.

They are also a driver of migration, which severely impacts access to HIV services and puts lives in danger as migrants flee conflict and poverty in search of safety and economic security.

“Billionaires are sailing their yachts in the same Mediterranean waters that migrants are drowning in”, said the UNAIDS chief. “How can we stand by and let this be the “new normal”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Scarce Goods: Isolating Daraa Al-Balad Threatens 40,000 With Starvation

The siege imposed by the Syrian government forces on Daraa al-Balad since June 24 would lead to serious humanitarian repercussions if it continues, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on July 15, calling for lifting the siege urgently and allowing the entry of basic humanitarian supplies... More>>


Afghanistan: 270,000 Newly Displaced This Year, Warns UNHCR

The worsening security situation across Afghanistan in the wake of foreign troop withdrawal and Taliban advances, has forced an estimated 270,000 from their homes since January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday, bringing the total internally displaced to more than 3.5 million... More>>


Virgin Galactic: Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that VSS Unity successfully reached space, completing the Company’s fourth rocket-powered spaceflight. Today’s flight was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson. ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Shaping The Future Of Food Systems: Thousands Commit To Dialogues Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 130 governments are making food systems a top priority amid the pandemic and committing to an unprecedented programme of Dialogues in the run up to the UN Food Systems Summit in September... More>>

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 