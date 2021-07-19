World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EST Global Inc. Sponsors CryptoNite

Monday, 19 July 2021, 5:42 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Washington, D.C., July 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, the Chairman and Founder of EST Global Inc. has sponsored CryptoNite Evening Reception during Government Blockchain Week.

CryptoNite, one of the 3 Evening Receptions during Government Blockchain Week, will take place on the rooftop of the International SPY Museum. On Wednesday, September 29, CryptoNite will be a cryptocurrency party with a James Bond twist. What better way could there be to network with the finance and crypto leaders than to engage in espionage while dressed like a movie star? During a week of everything blockchain, CryptoNite will be one night you won't want to miss, and transformative innovators like EST Global Inc. are making it all happen.

EST Global Inc. is leading the way in the banking and financial sector by developing tools that encompass every segment of banking. From digital wallets, to identity, investment, and digital asset management, EST Global is making banking united, sovereign, and secure. With EST, banking is as intuitive as unlocking your phone with your fingerprint. The EST Ecosystem is solving today's biggest problems in the existing financial system.

Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar is the Chairman and CEO of EST Group. He has achieved global leadership by transforming the financial ecosystem through digital evolution, fintech revolution, and financial inclusion. He is now leading an initiative to impact a majority of the world's population in the rural and farming sector, with an initial beginning in India.

Government Blockchain Week, hosted by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) will be live in Washington DC September 27- October 2, 2021. Six days of symposiums, a pitch competition, Annual Achievement Awards, and an Art Show with NFT's, will finish with 2 days at the Congressional auditorium of the US Capitol. All day events are free with the purchase of an Evening Reception TICKET.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Scarce Goods: Isolating Daraa Al-Balad Threatens 40,000 With Starvation

The siege imposed by the Syrian government forces on Daraa al-Balad since June 24 would lead to serious humanitarian repercussions if it continues, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on July 15, calling for lifting the siege urgently and allowing the entry of basic humanitarian supplies... More>>


Afghanistan: 270,000 Newly Displaced This Year, Warns UNHCR

The worsening security situation across Afghanistan in the wake of foreign troop withdrawal and Taliban advances, has forced an estimated 270,000 from their homes since January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday, bringing the total internally displaced to more than 3.5 million... More>>


Virgin Galactic: Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that VSS Unity successfully reached space, completing the Company’s fourth rocket-powered spaceflight. Today’s flight was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson. ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Shaping The Future Of Food Systems: Thousands Commit To Dialogues Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 130 governments are making food systems a top priority amid the pandemic and committing to an unprecedented programme of Dialogues in the run up to the UN Food Systems Summit in September... More>>

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 