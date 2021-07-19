World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NORTH WEST SYRIA: Save The Children Condemns Attacks Killing At Least 13 Children In Three Days In Ceasefire Zone

Monday, 19 July 2021, 11:10 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children said at least 13 children have been killed in a wave of violence in North West Syria, over the last three days.

Since Thursday, ongoing artillery attacks and airstrikes have been targeting civilian areas in the ceasefire zone in Idlib and Aleppo outskirts. The majority of children killed were aged between four and 14. In one attack, a one-year-old infant was killed.

The attacks have intensified recently, reaching a peak only a few days ahead of the Eid al-Adha holidays. It is not the first time children have been killed in the run up to Eid.

Save the Children’s Syria Response Director, Sonia Khush, said:

"It is heartbreaking to see innocent children in North West Syria approaching Eid with a fear of death, as shelling continues to batter their villages. These children would have been excited to get new clothes or toys for the festivity. Instead, they are hiding from violence and grieving their siblings and friends.

"We cannot be talking about a sustainable ceasefire when children are being killed and maimed almost on a daily basis. These violations fly in the face of promises to respect the cessation of hostilities agreed by warring parties. Such attacks prove the ceasefire is no more than ink on paper. The shedding of blood and destruction of lives must stop now."

Save the Children urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to respect International Humanitarian Law and avoid targeting civilian areas. It also warns that any further violations will mean that the ceasefire is no longer valid, amid intensity of violence not seen since before the ceasefire.

