Stop The Trans Mountain Pipeline Project

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

Protect Indigenous Peoples Rights and the Environment

As early as 2018, First Nation communities have fiercely resisted the Trans Mountain Pipeline and its expansion project. Through barricades and solidarity protests, Indigenous communities, Indigenous rights activists and environmental defenders have come together to demonstrate their strong opposition against the pipeline project.

Despite widespread resistance against the pipeline project and without the consent of affected Indigenous communities, the Canadian federal government approved the construction and operation of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project in 2019. This decision further casted doubt on the efforts of Prime Minister Trudeau and the federal government to address the cases of rights violations against Indigenous Peoples and had undermined their commitment to transition to clean energy sources and reduce carbon emissions.

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) supports the First Nations peoples’ opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline project. The Canadian government must uphold the interests of the First Nations and of the Canadian public over resource development projects which directly violate Indigenous Peoples rights and environmental regulations. The potential risks of this development project for Indigenous communities and the environment far outweigh any of its economic benefits.

We stand alongside our Indigenous brothers and sisters in Canada and across the globe, in bravely resisting destructive development projects which continue to violate the rights of Indigenous Peoples to their lands and territories. Development projects which threaten to endanger Indigenous communities and irrevocably destroy the environment must be stopped immediately.

In the spirit of international solidarity, we enjoin fellow IP rights activists and environmental defenders to stand in with our Indigenous brothers and sisters in the defense of our right to self-determination and protection of our environment. Let us show our support by raising awareness on the pertinent issues our First Nations brothers and sisters face.
 

