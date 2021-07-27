Commonwealth Welcomes Clarity To The Political Situation In Samoa

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, QC, has welcomed a Court of Appeal ruling on 23 July 2021, which has brought clarity to the political situation in Samoa.

Speaking on the situation, the Secretary-General said:

“I welcome the ruling of the Samoan Court of Appeal and call on all parties to respect this ruling from the highest court of the Independent State of Samoa. The Commonwealth is underpinned by the values and principles of respect for the rule of law, and as a valued member of the Commonwealth, Samoa has always been committed to these values.

“I am confident that all parties in Samoa will abide by this Court of Appeal ruling, which has ended a prolonged period of uncertainty and will enable the resumption of the normal business of government.

“I thank the people of Samoa for their patience in awaiting the resolution of contested issues in the courts, and for demonstrating their regard for the rule of law in Samoa.

“Since gaining independence Samoa has been an example of democratic governance in the Pacific and across the Commonwealth. In these past months I have also been reassured by the conduct of the people of Samoa, which has shown the world that the values of our Commonwealth are indeed alive in society.

“The Commonwealth stands ready to continue working and providing support to strengthen Samoa’s key democratic institutions to uphold the principles and values of the Charter of the Commonwealth."

The Secretary-General added:

“Finally, I want to thank outgoing Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi for his immense contribution to Samoa and its people over many decades. He leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten.

“And I want to congratulate the incoming Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa on her victory in the general election and I look forward to working with her and her colleagues in the near future.”

© Scoop Media

