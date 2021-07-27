World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Commonwealth Welcomes Clarity To The Political Situation In Samoa

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Commonwealth Secretariat

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, QC, has welcomed a Court of Appeal ruling on 23 July 2021, which has brought clarity to the political situation in Samoa.

Speaking on the situation, the Secretary-General said:

“I welcome the ruling of the Samoan Court of Appeal and call on all parties to respect this ruling from the highest court of the Independent State of Samoa. The Commonwealth is underpinned by the values and principles of respect for the rule of law, and as a valued member of the Commonwealth, Samoa has always been committed to these values.

“I am confident that all parties in Samoa will abide by this Court of Appeal ruling, which has ended a prolonged period of uncertainty and will enable the resumption of the normal business of government.

“I thank the people of Samoa for their patience in awaiting the resolution of contested issues in the courts, and for demonstrating their regard for the rule of law in Samoa.

“Since gaining independence Samoa has been an example of democratic governance in the Pacific and across the Commonwealth. In these past months I have also been reassured by the conduct of the people of Samoa, which has shown the world that the values of our Commonwealth are indeed alive in society.

“The Commonwealth stands ready to continue working and providing support to strengthen Samoa’s key democratic institutions to uphold the principles and values of the Charter of the Commonwealth."

The Secretary-General added:

“Finally, I want to thank outgoing Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi for his immense contribution to Samoa and its people over many decades. He leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten.

“And I want to congratulate the incoming Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa on her victory in the general election and I look forward to working with her and her colleagues in the near future.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commonwealth Secretariat on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Tale Of Two Pandemics: Follow The Science And Do Not Forget One At The Cost Of The Other

Covid-19 has posed innumerable health, economic, and social challenges for all, including people living with HIV. It has exposed the fragility of health systems around the globe and has diverted political attention and funding from other infectious diseases like TB and HIV... More>>


UN: Rights Chief Calls For Prompt Release Of Protestors Held In Cuba
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the prompt release of protestors and journalists detained during anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, some of whom are being held incommunicado... More>>



Scarce Goods: Isolating Daraa Al-Balad Threatens 40,000 With Starvation

The siege imposed by the Syrian government forces on Daraa al-Balad since June 24 would lead to serious humanitarian repercussions if it continues, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on July 15, calling for lifting the siege urgently and allowing the entry of basic humanitarian supplies... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



Shaping The Future Of Food Systems: Thousands Commit To Dialogues Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 130 governments are making food systems a top priority amid the pandemic and committing to an unprecedented programme of Dialogues in the run up to the UN Food Systems Summit in September... More>>

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 