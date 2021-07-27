World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NFT Collectible "God Temple" Launches Public Sale, Introduces Play-to-Earn Game Model With ComicArtist Pat Lee's Artwork

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Pat Lee's NFT Artwork will be transformed into game characters which are playable by all the gamers around the world

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - God Temple, an NFT collectible platform, has introduced the gamification model for its limited-edition art collection collaborated with comic artist Pat Lee, who did stints with DC and Marvel comics.

Users of the platform will be able to play against other users or computer-controlled players through God Temple's global matching system. It will be a Play-to-Earn model utilizing both the platform's native token (MYTH) and the game token (SOUL), which are necessary for players to start a game.

At God Temple, players can hold the Greek god NFT and play as the mythical characters such as Zeus, Athena, and Hades, illustrated by renowned comic artist Pat Lee. The winner in the duel will receive a game token (SOUL) as a prize, which will be tradable on secondary markets.

The public sale of God Temple's native token (MYTH) will commence on 2nd August on Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool to make it accessible in a fair, linear, and decentralized manner. The sale supply will be 1,000,000 MYTH and the sale will last for 48 hours and will officially conclude on 4th August. The Balancer sale will have a MYTH-USDC pool during the token issuance period.

"We aspire to bring the story of mythology to life, and that's why we introduced this new gamification model. We are developing strategic collaborations with artists around the world to create timeless mythical art god NFTs. Pat Lee is the leading celebrity artist and we hope more artists will be inspired to join the ecosystem," said the spokesperson at God Temple.

About God Temple

God Temple is an NFT game that features the limited-edition artworks based on mythical God characters, collaborating with iconic artists around the world. Players can play as the mythical characters against other players around the globe and receive rewards with its Play-to-earn model.

About Pat Lee

Over the past two decades, Pat did stints with DC and Marvel comics working on such mega-franchises as Batman, Superman, Iron Man, X-MEN, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Punisher, and Spiderman. He also created the original North American series of Transformers comics, which ranked #1 top selling comic book six months in a row.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Tale Of Two Pandemics: Follow The Science And Do Not Forget One At The Cost Of The Other

Covid-19 has posed innumerable health, economic, and social challenges for all, including people living with HIV. It has exposed the fragility of health systems around the globe and has diverted political attention and funding from other infectious diseases like TB and HIV... More>>


UN: Rights Chief Calls For Prompt Release Of Protestors Held In Cuba
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the prompt release of protestors and journalists detained during anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, some of whom are being held incommunicado... More>>



Scarce Goods: Isolating Daraa Al-Balad Threatens 40,000 With Starvation

The siege imposed by the Syrian government forces on Daraa al-Balad since June 24 would lead to serious humanitarian repercussions if it continues, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on July 15, calling for lifting the siege urgently and allowing the entry of basic humanitarian supplies... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



Shaping The Future Of Food Systems: Thousands Commit To Dialogues Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 130 governments are making food systems a top priority amid the pandemic and committing to an unprecedented programme of Dialogues in the run up to the UN Food Systems Summit in September... More>>

UN: Play:Fair For People And Planet – A Major United Nations Music Activation
organized by the UN SDG Action Campaign in partnership with Music Innovation Hub, Keychange, the city of Milan, the Milan Triennale, and partners from the SDG Music Network, will be held at an unexpected location in the center of Milan, Italy, taking into account safety measures with a limited on-site audience consisting of activists and fans... More>>


UN: Next 18 Months Seen As Pivotal In Global Efforts To Achieve Key Goals

Next 18 months seen as pivotal in global efforts to reverse punishing pandemic impacts and boost actions to achieve key goals - Even as pandemic erases decades of gains in development, response efforts show signs of renewed global commitment to accelerate SDG progress... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 