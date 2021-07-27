68 Years After The Armistice – The Way Forward

North and South must join hands

On 28 July 1953, the day after the signing of the Korean War Armistice, Chairman KIM IL SUNG spoke to the nation.

His words are as pertinent today as they were 68 years ago.

“Korea is one, the Korean nation is homogeneous, and Korea belongs to the Korean people.

All the patriotic political parties, social organizations and people in the north and south of our country who do not want fratricide but desire territorial integrity and national unity, can and must join hands for national reunification and independence, irrespective of their past actions and difference in political views and religious beliefs.

The suspension of military action at the Korean front does not mean that the US imperialists have completely given up their aggressive plan against our country. The conclusion of the Armistice Agreement represents a ceasefire and a first step towards peaceful solution of the Korean question, but it never means a lasting peace.”

We now have 68 years of history to tell us that the United States will not readily accept even a détente between the two halves of Korea let alone their independent peaceful reunification.

It has become clear that peace can only be achieved - as Chairman KIM IL SUNG so perceptively stated back in 1953 – by the people of north and south themselves joining hands.

